The number of Neets topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade

Alan Milburn's review into UK youth unemployment proposes widespread changes to tax, welfare, and education. Picture: Press Association

By Rebecca Henrys

Youth unemployment should be cut to “NEET zero” within a decade, a wide-ranging review by an influential Labour former minister has said.

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Alan Milburn, who has led a year-long investigation into how to tackle the high number of under-25s not in employment, education, or training (NEETs), urged the Government to rapidly commit to the ambition if it is serious about the issue. The number of NEETs topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. One-time Labour health secretary Mr Milburn has previously warned the figure could rise from one in eight to one in six by 2031 without action, representing 1.25 million young people. Read more: Milburn calls for end to out-of-work teens 'doom scrolling in their bedrooms' ahead of landmark review to get young people back into work Read more: ‘Where are the jobs for me?’: 21-year-old says he has applied for more than 100 roles without success

He has also warned his proposals would not be “pain-free”, giving a candid warning that they could lead to some people getting less financial support. But as Mr Milburn’s report was published, campaigners warned against measures which could see disabled young people’s benefits cut. In the 267-page document, Mr Milburn set out measures to lower the NEET rate by more than half from 13.4 per cent to around 6.8 per cent by 2036, bringing the UK into line with other comparable European countries. The UK rate has never been lower than 9.7 per cent since data began in 2001. But in a challenge to ministers, he said Britain should aim to go further and set a new national ambition for a 5 per cent NEET rate, which he dubbed “NEET Zero”.

Mr Milburn said: “I believe we should set ourselves a new national ambition: every young person should be learning, earning or actively participating. “By 2036, the United Kingdom should aim to reduce the NEET rate to around 5 per cent and become one of Europe’s best-performing countries for youth participation. That will be an effective rate of NEET zero. Full youth participation. Full employment and full education for the young. The end of long-term youth unemployment.” This would mean approximately 600,000 more young people engaging in work, education, or training each year. The ambition would be buoyed along by “a combination of potentially higher levels of economic growth, partially as a consequence of more people being in work, and new momentum in the youth labour market”, Mr Milburn said. The Government should commit to the national ambition within the first 100 days of the report being published on Tuesday, he added.

A variety of reforms to the welfare system and new support for young people feature among Mr Milburn’s recommendations for how to help get more NEETs earning or learning. They include giving up to £7,000 to employers for hiring under-25s who have been a NEET for six months, while also expecting them to create more youth jobs. To incentivise employers to hire more young people, Mr Milburn said the Government should lower employer National Insurance contributions (NICs) over a five-year period for workers aged 21 to 24, initially targeting hospitality and retail businesses. If the Government were to endorse the move, it would partially reverse a NICs employers' increase introduced by Rachel Reeves when she was chancellor. Mr Milburn also recommended a greater focus on technical and vocational education, including doubling the number of apprenticeships by 2036.

A new youth opportunity service – which Mr Milburn said should be rolled out across all of England by 2029 – would aim to be young people’s single point of contact on employment, careers, health and practical support. But the report’s recommendation that young people’s entitlement to the main sickness and disability benefits be replaced with a new “youth allowance” has drawn criticism from charities. Katie Schmuecker, principal policy adviser at the Joseph Roundtree Foundation, said “cutting sick and disabled young people’s benefits should not be part of this package”. She added: “Financial support is part of what helps young people take up earning or learning. The wider support offer won’t succeed if the young people it is meant to help are also struggling to afford food or the bus to college. “Our social security system plays a vital role in preventing poverty and supporting young people to move forward with their lives. An adequate safety net, that at the very least covers the cost of essentials, would give young people the space to take the next steps they need to get earning or learning.”

To incentivise employers to hire more young people, Mr Milburn said the Government should lower employer National Insurance contributions (NICs) over a five-year period for workers aged 21 to 24. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mr Milburn has framed the change as moving from writing “a cheque” to creating an opportunity for young people to work, and has suggested new investment in support, training and jobs will come before any benefit changes. Without action, the UK will “pay an ever higher fiscal price through an increasingly unaffordable benefits bill as more young people become trapped in economic inactivity”, the former minister said in his report. He warned that his proposals were not a short-term fix, but a “10-year programme” which would take time to produce results. Welfare savings would begin in 2029, Mr Milburn said, and could result in an accumulated £13.7 billion in welfare savings in a decade’s time, as well as adding 0.4 per cent GDP to economic growth per year by 2036. While the report’s diagnosis is UK-wide, devolved governments in Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland would be responsible for considering how its principles apply in their nations.

A new youth opportunity service – which Mr Milburn said should be rolled out across all of England by 2029 – would aim to be young people’s single point of contact on employment, careers, health and practical support. Picture: Maskot/Alamy