Almost one million young people are not in employment, education or training, at an estimated annual cost of £125 billion. The number has risen by 140,000 in a decade, leaving the UK with one of the worst youth inactivity rates in Europe. Yet there is a clear willingness among employers to help tackle the problem: our research found that 61% would hire a young person with no work history.

Milburn has set a target to reduce the NEET rate from 13% to around 5% by 2036. This is the right ambition. His proposed Youth Opportunity Service, bringing employment, careers, health and practical support together in every part of England, is a welcome step towards better support for young people. The report also recognises that employers must play a central role in creating opportunities. However, its proposals fall short of the immediate action needed to make hiring affordable.

Every job requires an employer willing to take someone on. Yet the Government has made hiring more expensive, piling costs onto businesses already struggling with rising overheads. Milburn's recommendation to gradually reduce employer National Insurance for 21- to 24-year-olds acknowledges the damage caused by higher employment costs, but limiting the change to this age group and phasing it in does not go far enough.

We will only find out in the New Year whether the Government accepts all of Milburn's recommendations, with legislation unlikely until the middle of next year at the earliest. If we do not see movement on reducing employment costs, we will not see movement on reducing the number of NEETs or the cost to the taxpayer.

Our research found that more than a third of employers who had tried to recruit identified employer National Insurance as one of their main challenges. In London, 90% of businesses did not attempt to recruit for two consecutive quarters. Businesses are holding back on recruitment while almost a million young people are looking for a way into work.

The Government must remove employer National Insurance for all under-25s, increase the Employment Allowance for businesses taking on young people and make apprenticeships tax-free for employers and apprentices. These are practical changes that would bring down the cost of hiring and give businesses a stronger incentive to offer first jobs.

Milburn's proposed £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant for employers hiring someone who has been NEET for six months could help more young people into work. However, subsidies cannot become the Government's answer to the overall cost of employing a person. No Government can subsidise a million young people back into work. The answer is to remove the barriers that prevent businesses from hiring in the first place.

The skills system equally needs an urgent overhaul. University has been treated as the default route to a successful career for far too long, leaving apprenticeships undervalued. Our research found that 53% of employers are more likely to hire someone who has completed an apprenticeship, compared with 45% for someone with a university degree. Yet every year, 125,000 more young people go to university than start an apprenticeship. The gap is five times wider than it was in 2006. Apprenticeships should carry the same status as academic routes, with schools giving practical skills and careers advice far greater attention.

Last week, LCCI published Back Young People, Back Growth: Fixing the Social Contract, setting out a wider plan to restore the link between work, opportunity and financial security. It calls for a stronger vocational education system, a higher status for apprenticeships, better careers advice in schools and more opportunities for young people to develop practical skills, start businesses and build a future in Britain.

Milburn has set a ten-year ambition. Young people cannot wait ten years for the Government to get this right. His report recognises the scale of the crisis and the need for employers to be part of the solution.

Now Ministers must go further, reducing the cost of hiring and giving businesses the freedom and confidence to take on a new generation. Without that, more schemes, targets and government spending will achieve very little. The first step towards solving the crisis is to make it easier for businesses to create the jobs young people desperately need.

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Karim Fatehi OBE is CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

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