The former Labour health secretary said he would set out a “big rewriting of the welfare system” next week, with more money spent on employment support

Former health secretary Alan Milburn following the publication of the interim Milburn Report into Young People and Work, at West Library Youth Employment Hub, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 28, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Changes to how out-of-work young people are treated will not be “pain-free”, Alan Milburn has said as he acknowledged some would lose out on financial support under his plans.

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Mr Milburn’s proposals would see adults under 25 barred from claiming two main sickness and disability benefits: the health element of universal credit and personal independence payments (Pip), The Times reported. They would instead get a new youth allowance paid at the standard rate of universal credit. The former Labour health secretary said he would set out a “big rewriting of the welfare system” next week, with more money spent on employment support, when he publishes the second part of his review, commissioned by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. “I’m not saying that any of this will be easy or that it will be pain-free because it won’t,” Mr Milburn told the paper. “You know, candidly, it could mean that some people will get less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim than under the current system.” Read more: Nearly half of Neets classified as disabled, new data shows Read more: A benefits crackdown will not help the 300,000 NEETs claiming nothing. They need more jobs

The Government plans to bring forward major welfare reforms in 2027 amid efforts to reduce the 45% of young people who are not in education, employment or training (Neet) – around a million people. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said an overhaul to the benefits system will require the Government to “invest up front in young people”. Under Mr Milburn’s plans, employment support would be expanded. "The menu of opportunities has got to increase,” he said. “They’ll have a personal adviser, they’ll be coached all the way through. The adviser will stick with them until they have found a job or an apprenticeship or college place.”

Many people receiving Pip will be moved on to a new benefit called the “additional cost allowance” to help with costs relating to their disability, while those with disabilities that mean they can never be expected to work would be given a new benefit targeted to a smaller cohort, The Times reported. Disability charity Sense said it supports efforts to give more young disabled people the opportunity to work while protecting those who cannot.

Former health secretary Alan Milburn during a launch event with the Newcastle United Foundation to address the NEETs crisis, at St James's Park, Newcastle. Picture: PA Images/Alamy