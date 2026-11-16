Tomorrow, Alan Milburn will publish the highly anticipated second and final instalment of his report into how the Government can address the NEETs crisis of over one million 16 to 24 year-olds not in education, employment or training.

Milburn has already trailed that the Government will need to spend more money in the short term to fix the problem, with increases in employment support the positive trade-off against major changes to how young people access benefits. He has already said that this will not be a “pain-free” process.

That will undoubtedly be the case. Tackling a deep-rooted crisis which affects an entire generation of young people requires seminal thinking, which is why we are fortunate to have someone of Milburn’s passion and pedigree at its helm.

But the Milburn report must be an opportunity for more than just welfare reform. It should go beyond social policy to a fundamental economic reset tied to the national growth mission: now is the time to invest in opportunity, be ambitious about unlocking potential, improve life chances and strengthen our economy.

We began this work two years ago in Hammersmith & Fulham (H&F) by launching our Pathway Bond programme, using our convening powers as a council to connect young people and schools with businesses and higher education in the borough.

Why? Because we believe every young person should have the opportunity to achieve their potential in life, starting where they were raised.

In H&F, we have enjoyed great economic success in recent years following the launch of our industrial strategy, Upstream London. We are now London’s fastest-growing economy.

By partnering with Imperial College London in the White City Innovation District, we have seen £6bn of investment and 17,000 new jobs created in future industries like green tech, healthcare, life sciences and media.

We have impressive new destination developments such as the Civic Campus and Fulham Pier, and the massive Earls Court regeneration programme coming down the pipeline.

But we still have serious deprivation in this borough and we want to ensure that all of our young people get to share in the life opportunities on offer – that the fruits of the economic success are shared, inclusively among our residents.

At the core of our thinking is an acknowledgement that all children benefit from better exposure to careers, employers and workplaces, regardless of background or academic ability. For a lucky few, this happens thanks to family connections. If you’re not so fortunate, the door of opportunity can be difficult to find.

Those facing the greatest barriers may well need more intensive, tailored support to access and benefit from these opportunities, and they should receive it.

So any programme to address the problem needs to cover everyone, not just children in the bottom quartile or decile on the relevant metrics: the focus must not be on stigmatising or managing risk, but on unlocking the potential we know is there for everyone.

We believe the best way to deal with a potential NEET problem is to head it off at the pass. The work should begin in Primary School, not when a young person has already disengaged from the concept of work. Perceptions of work, opportunity and their own potential are formed from age six.

By demystifying it and showing its positive effects, we can inspire them for their futures and help shape their educational choices positively. This is much easier – and cheaper – than trying to place a 25-year-old with no experience in a job for the first time.

I’ve always been fond of the proverb that it takes a village to raise a child. Recognising this, we set businesses a challenge to sign up to our Pathway Bond and do their bit to support our young people while, crucially for them, helping build a pipeline of talent for their future needs.

More than 3,000 young people have been supported over the last year through training, work placements, talks and mentoring. Over 100 employers have signed up, including household names like L’Oréal and Novartis. Every state secondary school has been onboarded, and students have benefitted from almost 400 additional work placements – many directly matched to their career dreams, tailoring opportunities for students and businesses alike.

The next phase of our work will evolve from a focus on individual activities towards a coherent programme of cumulative interventions throughout a child’s complete educational journey.

As we look to the Milburn report, we hope that what is taken forward is not just the headline-grabbing welfare reforms but also the investment in opportunity, starting among our communities.

Our experience also tells us that the NEETs crisis is as much an issue for local government as central government, with – in London – our boroughs best placed to facilitate the connections between local schools, colleges and businesses. The prize isn't just fewer young people becoming NEET – it's more young people fulfilling their potential and a stronger economy as a result.

It needs all of us, in every school, business and corner of the capital, to do our bit. It takes a borough to raise a child.

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Stephen Cowan is the Leader of Hammersmith & Fulham and chairman of London Councils.

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