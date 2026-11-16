The former Labour health secretary will lay out a raft of new policies to slash youth unemployment later, including a Youth Opportunity Service, cutting national insurance on under-25s and restricting access to disability benefits

The Government's report into the 'Neet crisis' is set to be published on Tuesday, with former health secretary Alan Milburn set to lay out reforms. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Government's report into the 'Neet crisis' is set to be published on Tuesday, with former health secretary Alan Milburn set to lay out reforms intended to more than halve the number of jobless youngsters in the next 10 years.

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Milburn's long-awaited report will set out a goal to help more than half a million young Brits into work, education or training by 2036. The number of so-called 'Neets', those under the age of 25 who are not in employment, education or training, has reached over a million in recent months. Mr Milburn's proposals will be laid out on Tuesday morning, with the stated goal of making "work not welfare the future for the next generation". He has previously warned the figure could rise from one in eight to one in six by 2031 without action, representing 1.25 million young people. It is estimated the crisis is costing the UK around £125 billion a year – taking in factors including losses in taxes alongside higher health and welfare spending. Mr Milburn will use the report to insist radical change is needed, arguing “youth participation has to run through public policy like a stick of rock”. Read More: 'Cut national insurance for under-25s to help tackle Neets crisis,' major review to say Read More: Milburn cannot solve the NEETs crisis alone. Businesses and schools must build pathways into work

He has already acknowledged his proposals would not be “pain-free”, giving a candid warning that they could lead to some people getting less financial support. In a speech on Tuesday, he will say the current youth unemployment rate is not just an economic crisis but also a moral one. His report will set out a national ambition to reduce the Neet rate by more than half from 13% to around 5% by 2036, which he will say would make the UK one of Europe’s best performers on youth participation. The UK rate has never been lower than 9.7% since data began in 2001. His recommendations for wholesale reform of the system, including early years and schools, apprenticeships and health and welfare support, would result in 600,000 more young people in education, employment or training each year – around 440,000 of whom would be in sustained work – by 2036, according to modelling for the report. Parts of his report have already been publicised, including a proposal for a new “youth allowance” for under-25s, which would stop them receiving the disability benefit personal independence payment (Pip) and the health element of universal credit (UC). Statistics released earlier this month also showed just under half (45.3%) of Neets were classed as disabled in the year to March – a proportion which has more than doubled in just over a decade.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has already said the “status quo clearly isn’t working” and that his Government is “ready to to grasp the nettle here and make a better system for young people”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Charities have voiced concern at the idea of cutting benefit support which is currently aimed at covering the extra costs that come with living with a disability. But Mr Milburn is expected to frame the change as moving from writing a cheque to creating an opportunity for young people to work, and has suggested new investment in support, training and jobs will come before any benefit changes. His report will set out how the country is “at a fork in the road and half measures will not do”, arguing “a complete system reset is needed”. He will say: “A lost generation is not inevitable. A work generation is possible.” Other reported recommendations include gradually cutting national insurance paid by businesses on workers aged under 25, starting in retail and hospitality, as well as a “legal guarantee” of work, training or employment support for young people, with those who refuse to take up the offer potentially losing benefits. A new so-called youth opportunity service – across all of England by 2029 – will aim to ensure employment, careers, health and practical support are available to a young person, with a personalised participation plan and a named adviser. An opportunity guarantee would offer a route into education, training or work, while a support guarantee would provide any health, employment and practical help needed alongside it. An aim of doubling the number of young people completing an apprenticeship over the decade is hoped to result in this path rivalling university as a mainstream route for school leavers, while faster access to mental health support for Neet young people, without having to wait for a diagnosis, is also recommended. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Milburn is expected to say: “A lost generation is not a fact of life. It is a choice. And I believe it is the wrong one. “Not just because it is a fiscal crisis or an economic crisis. But because it is a moral one. “We are failing as a nation to gift the next generation the opportunities they need to succeed. “It is time for a new settlement that makes work not welfare the future for the next generation. “Demographic change makes getting young people into work a necessity. Britain’s future relies on us backing young people.”