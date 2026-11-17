Alan Milburn wants billions of taxpayers’ money to be spent creating opportunities for those aged under 25 to get off benefits and into work, partly offsetting the cost by squeezing welfare payments.

By Alice Padgett

In a more than 250-page report, former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn has set out his plan for whole-system change to reduce UK youth unemployment.

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Labour MPs must back sweeping changes to tackle the youth unemployment crisis even though welfare cuts will mean pain for some youngsters, the author of a Government-commissioned report said. Alan Milburn wants billions of taxpayers’ money to be spent creating opportunities for those aged under 25 to get off benefits and into work, partly offsetting the cost by squeezing welfare payments. Previous attempts to cut the burgeoning welfare bill have been derailed by opposition within Labour but Mr Milburn said the party must get behind the wholesale reforms he has proposed. Here's a look at the main points: Neet zero Mr Milburn wants the Government to commit to more than halving the rate of young people not in education, employment or training (Neets) by 2036. A drop from the current rate of 13% to 5% in 10 years from now would be “an effective rate of Neet Zero”, his report stated. He said: “I believe we should set ourselves a new national ambition: every young person should be learning, earning or actively participating.” He states that different young people will require different opportunities and levels of support and that a small group “will require secure long-term protection because conventional participation is not a realistic expectation”. Read More: Milburn calls for end to out-of-work teens 'doom scrolling in their bedrooms' ahead of landmark review to get young people back into work Read More: Milburn cannot solve the NEETs crisis alone. Businesses and schools must build pathways into work

Welfare The report proposes an “entirely new benefit system for young people”, with a so-called youth allowance replacing both the health element of universal credit (UC) and personal independence payment (Pip) for 16 to 24-year-olds. The new system would give every young person a legal entitlement to a route into education, training or work, and a guarantee of support to get the health, employment, functional and practical help they need to get into and stay in work. Savings in welfare would begin by the end of this Parliament in 2029/30, with cumulative savings of £13.7 billion by 2036/37 – consisting of savings of £3.6 billion in that year alone.

Alan Milburn arrives to address the weekly Cabinet Meeting today. Picture: Will Colebourne/Alamy

Education Half a million additional employment and education opportunities could be needed by 2036, according to the review’s modelling. Schools should better equip pupils for the future world of work, the report stated. Starting from early childhood, the report recommended the Government raises the target for reception-age children in England to be school ready aged five from 75% to 90%. Mr Milburn also argued that technical education should be on an equal footing with academia and further education and apprenticeships must become one of the main routes into skilled employment, with 270,000 under-25 apprenticeship starts a year by 2036 as well as a major expansion in further education for 18 to 24-year-olds.

Health The report warned that poor mental or physical health “should not become a one-way route out of education and work”. Young people should, as a starting point, be able to get help online “through trusted channels and via the NHS app”, ensuring they get immediate advice and support rather than waiting for a diagnosis or assessment, the report said. Those deemed to have lower-level needs should have these addressed as soon as possible “and at the least intensive effective level”, with specialist clinical capacity “reserved for those who need it most”, it added. He criticised a “cash for diagnosis” approach in some private providers carrying out ADHD and autism assessments, and said some young people are being failed when they get a diagnosis despite not meeting the appropriate threshold, “or when they should not get one”. He urged the Government to also take swift action on the private sector by restricting or cutting their NHS funding if they fail to meet required standards, and bringing in a new payment mechanism by 2028 “based on quality and outcomes rather than assessment or diagnosis volumes”.