Miley Cyrus has confirmed her engagement to musician Maxx Morando after she was spotted with a ring on her finger at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
The former Disney star showed off her diamond engagement ring while walking down the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday with her partner of four years.
She told Good Morning America that the drummer of Liily surprised her when he got down on one knee while they were visiting Japan.
"I am not easy to surprise, because I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered. And I'm telling you I was so, so surprised," Miley said.
"I actually had never gone to Japan, which I did that purposefully. I wanted one place in the world that could be my special place that I saved for me."
Miley married actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018 after being together for a decade, but they divorced in 2020.
She met her new partner after they were put together for a blind date.
"Me and Maxx have been together for four years, and it's very obvious the drastic amount of growth that I've had in those four years," she added. "You just want to dream the biggest you can, and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it."
Her newest single Dream as One is featured in the latest Avatar film which is set to be released in the UK on December 19.
Miley has described the film series as being aligned with her life through its themes of relationships, love and "having each other's back."
"My life has been perfectly aligned with the release of Avatar, my personal life — those two things kind of, I guess you could say, marrying each other and harmonizing with one another," Miley said.