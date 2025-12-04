Miley Cyrus has confirmed her engagement to musician Maxx Morando after she was spotted with a ring on her finger at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The former Disney star showed off her diamond engagement ring while walking down the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday with her partner of four years.

She told Good Morning America that the drummer of Liily surprised her when he got down on one knee while they were visiting Japan.

"I am not easy to surprise, because I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered. And I'm telling you I was so, so surprised," Miley said.

"I actually had never gone to Japan, which I did that purposefully. I wanted one place in the world that could be my special place that I saved for me."

