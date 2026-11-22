Miley Cyrus marries partner of four years in poolside ceremony
The singer tied the knot two days before her birthday
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Miley Cyrus has married her partner of four years, Maxx Morando, in a poolside California ceremony.
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The Flowers singer, 33, tied the knot with her 28-year-old husband, a drummer with the band Liily, surrounded by family and friends in Palm Springs.
The couple met after being set up on a blind date and got engaged in Kyoto in late 2025.
The former Disney star told Good Morning America that she was “so, so, surprised” by Morando’s proposal a year ago.
The ceremony took place two days before Cyrus’ 34th birthday.
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This is Cyrus’ second wedding, as she was previously tied to Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth who she met on the set of The Last Song. The pair separated in 2019.
Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended the ceremony after a period of speculation over a falling out between him and his daughter. The pair previously starred together on Cyrus’ starring vehicle, Hannah Montana.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 68, was accompanied to the ceremony by his partner, Elizabeth Hurley, 61.
Other family members present at the event were Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus.
Photos obtained by TMZ and the Daily Mail show guests in coordinated black outfits.