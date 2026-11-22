Miley Cyrus has married her partner of four years, Maxx Morando, in a poolside California ceremony.

The Flowers singer, 33, tied the knot with her 28-year-old husband, a drummer with the band Liily, surrounded by family and friends in Palm Springs.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date and got engaged in Kyoto in late 2025.

The former Disney star told Good Morning America that she was “so, so, surprised” by Morando’s proposal a year ago.

The ceremony took place two days before Cyrus’ 34th birthday.

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