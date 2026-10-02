Prime Minister Andy Burnham is unable to join the call as he is attending his father's funeral.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Prime Minister Andy Burnham during the Labour Party Conference. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Ed Miliband will stand in for Andy Burnham on an emergency G7 call this afternoon to discuss world energy markets as the Prime Minister attends his father’s funeral.

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The Foreign Secretary is expected to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders for talks amid US pressure on European countries to use their diesel reserves. The RAC said average prices are now 200.01p. The previous record high was 199.09p, set in June 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. US President Donald Trump has said he “may” call for Europe to draw down on its stores. Diesel prices have soared in recent months because of the disruption to global supplies caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Read more: Britain in talks over releasing emergency diesel stockpiles as Trump threatens to turn off the taps Read more: Average diesel price in UK hits £2 per litre for first time

A Thames Water employee filling his lorry with diesel at 207.9p per litre. Picture: Alamy

Ministers have sought to reassure the public amid supply concerns as prices hit a record high. Transport minister Keir Mather said the public should not be concerned as the supply of diesel is “robust” and Britain has a wide range of sources. Mr Mather said “inherent resilience” is built into the system. He told LBC: "We're working closely with our European partners on diesel supply. We're continuing those discussions about how we retain our resilience and the robustness of our supply chains." He continued: "We've got to focus here at home about ensuring that we have diversity of supply into our economy. Our European partners are absolutely central to that, particularly the flows of diesel that come through the Netherlands. "But this work actually needs to happen at the level of the International Energy Agency. That's where those discussions ultimately need to take place."