Miliband to stand in for Burnham on emergency G7 call over world energy markets
Prime Minister Andy Burnham is unable to join the call as he is attending his father's funeral.
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Ed Miliband will stand in for Andy Burnham on an emergency G7 call this afternoon to discuss world energy markets as the Prime Minister attends his father’s funeral.
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The Foreign Secretary is expected to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders for talks amid US pressure on European countries to use their diesel reserves.
The RAC said average prices are now 200.01p. The previous record high was 199.09p, set in June 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump has said he “may” call for Europe to draw down on its stores.
Diesel prices have soared in recent months because of the disruption to global supplies caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Read more: Britain in talks over releasing emergency diesel stockpiles as Trump threatens to turn off the taps
Read more: Average diesel price in UK hits £2 per litre for first time
Ministers have sought to reassure the public amid supply concerns as prices hit a record high.
Transport minister Keir Mather said the public should not be concerned as the supply of diesel is “robust” and Britain has a wide range of sources.
Mr Mather said “inherent resilience” is built into the system.
He told LBC: "We're working closely with our European partners on diesel supply. We're continuing those discussions about how we retain our resilience and the robustness of our supply chains."
He continued: "We've got to focus here at home about ensuring that we have diversity of supply into our economy. Our European partners are absolutely central to that, particularly the flows of diesel that come through the Netherlands.
"But this work actually needs to happen at the level of the International Energy Agency. That's where those discussions ultimately need to take place."
The US put mounting pressure on European countries on Thursday to use their reserves, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying they should “immediately” begin to do so.
In a post on X on Thursday, Mr Bessent said: “Our European partners should accelerate delivery on their existing commitments and make additional supplies immediately available to address ongoing disruptions.
“American farmers, truckers, and businesses should not be left carrying the burden of a global diesel shortage. America is doing its part.
“We look to our allies to match their commitments with action.”
The UK imports nearly 55% of its diesel, with the US providing nearly a third of that amount.