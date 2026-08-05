The Foreign Secretary swerved questions about whether he still thought the president was an “idiot, a racist and a misogynist”.

By Jacob Paul

Ed Miliband was confronted with his past criticism of “racist” Donald Trump as he held talks in Washington with US counterpart Marco Rubio.

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The Foreign Secretary ignored questions about whether he still thought the president was an “idiot, a racist and a misogynist” as he met with America’s top diplomat. Mr Miliband was invited to the US capital by Mr Rubio after their recent first meeting on the sidelines of a foreign ministers’ summit in the Philippines last month. The pair were due to discuss efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Ukraine war and the situation in Gaza. Smiling as he shook hands with Mr Rubio at the US state department, Mr Miliband ducked shouted inquiries by reporters about his previous strident views on Mr Trump, and said: “We are looking forward to our meeting.” The dynamic between the two men will be closely watched as the White House was also reported to be concerned about Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s decision to hand Mr Miliband the Foreign Office brief. Read more: Cost-of-living hikes will only be resolved by reopening Strait of Hormuz, Miliband insists ahead of crunch Rubio summit Read more: White House concerned over Miliband appointment: Ex-aide warns President will not forget Foreign Secretary's jibes

US Secretary of State Rubio meets with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. Picture: Getty

In his previous role as energy secretary, Mr Miliband was a strong champion of net zero and renewables, while Mr Trump is a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, including opening up North Sea oil, and an avowed opponent of “windmills”. Since arriving in Downing Street, Mr Burnham has signalled a shift in energy policy, earning praise from the Oval Office. Washington’s ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens said recently that Mr Milibandhad been “wrong” in 2016 to call Mr Trump “a racist, misogynistic, self-confessed groper” and that “hopefully his views have changed”. He also pledged to work with Mr Miliband in his new role, despite their disagreement on green issues. Speaking ahead of his talks with Mr Rubio, Mr Miliband said: “The Government is committed to nurturing our strong, enduring and essential alliance with the US. “I am greatly looking forward to my second meeting with secretary of state Marco Rubio, in which we will discuss the ongoing work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, which is essential to ease cost-of-living pressures on British families.”

The pair held a bilateral meeting at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. Picture: Getty