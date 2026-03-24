The plugs can be hung on balconies or fences and will soon be in the shops, it is hoped

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that the Iran war "has once again shown our drive for clean power is essential.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

"Plug-in solar" panels will be made available to buy in shops for homeowners within months as part of the Government's drive for clean power.

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New-builds will also be built with solar panels and heat pumps as part of plans to counteract the consequences of the Iran war which has driven up fuel prices following the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. Ministers also unveiled plans for energy companies to offer discounted bills to people living in areas with wind farms on windy days when operators would otherwise be paid to turn off due to network constraints. Amid worries of potential rising home energy bills later this year, the Government said plug-in solar panels, which can be run into the home network using an ordinary plug, where people hang them on balconies or fences, would soon be in the shops. Read more: Ed Miliband calls for fairness in business energy contracts amid Iran crisis Read more: Government sets out plans to protect working people from 'unfair price rises' caused by the US-Iran war

General view of a property with a heat pump on a new development. Picture: PA

Officials said they were working with retailers including Amazon and Lidl, alongside manufacturers including EcoFlow, to bring them to the UK market. It is hoped that shoppers will soon be able to see solar panels in the "middle of Lidl" aisle and other outlets. The panels, which are common in places such as Germany, cut the amount of electricity being drawn from the grid, lowering bills and helping reduce the UK’s dependence on volatile fossil fuel markets for its electricity supplies, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said. The move to speed up the delivery of plug-in solar is happening as new rules come into force to implement the "future homes standard", building regulations that will make solar panels and clean heating standard in new homes. Under the new standards, homes will be built with heat pumps or linked to heating networks, rather than gas boilers. The majority of homes, with some exceptions, will be built with onsite renewable electricity generation, which is likely to be mostly solar.

Officials said the measures on new homes could save up to £830 a year on each property’s energy bills, compared to a standard home with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: "The Iran war has once again shown our drive for clean power is essential for our energy security so we can escape the grip of fossil fuel markets we don’t control. "Whether through solar panels fitted as standard on new homes or making it possible for people to purchase plug-in solar in shops, we are determined to roll out clean power so we can give our country energy sovereignty." Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: "Building 1.5 million new homes also means building high-quality homes that are cheaper to run and warmer to live in.

A general view of properties being built with solar panels on their roofs on a new development. Picture: Alamy