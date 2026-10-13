Mr Miliband and European allies gave a public show of support to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Mr Trump suggested Ukraine needs a new leader and claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted a peace deal

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband attends a panel discussion during the Warsaw Security Forum. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump’s deal to import Russian diesel has strained diplomatic relations with Ukraine’s allies – including the UK, Ed Miliband acknowledged.

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The Foreign Secretary said it had been a “very difficult few days” in relations with Washington following the US president’s announcement. Mr Miliband and European allies gave a public show of support to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Mr Trump suggested Ukraine needs a new leader and claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted a peace deal more than the Kyiv government. Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Mr Miliband said: “Within the bounds of diplomacy we should acknowledge it’s been a very difficult few days.” Read more: Farage 'disappointed' with Trump's diesel deal with Putin and describes Germany and other EU countries as the 'real villains' Read more: A corrupt detective, 15 men framed for crimes they didn’t commit and an LBC call that helped clear their names, as police uncover more potential victims

Ed Miliband takes part in a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images

He said Mr Zelenskyy had shown “extraordinary leadership over the last four-and-a-half years in the most difficult of circumstances” since Mr Putin’s invasion. He added: “I was with him in Ukraine last week as we went to the site where 22 innocent civilians were killed, including five children. He feels every death personally and I think we should praise his leadership today from this forum.” Mr Miliband said the issue of an “energy ceasefire” raised by Mr Trump should be taken seriously “because in the last week alone we’ve seen 200 Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure”. He added: “So let us take up this idea of the full energy ceasefire and let us seek with President Trump to hold Putin to this full energy ceasefire, because that is what we need. “And President Zelenskyy has shown his openness to this idea.”

The Foreign Secretary said the UK would act with the European Union if the bloc could agree measures to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. He added: “We know that every wrong message that is sent to President Putin is a message that sets back our security and sets back the Ukrainian cause, and we need to send the right messages.” Mr Miliband also said Europe had to do more to respond to Russia’s hybrid warfare threat. “Our resolve is being tested as far as Ukraine is concerned, and our resolve is being tested with Russian hybrid warfare,” he said. It was “a new form of confrontation” and “whether it is disinformation, misinformation, whether it is espionage, whether it is cyber attacks – all of these things across Europe, we have to take it much, much more seriously and look at all the tools at our disposal to counter it”. Mr Zelenskyy said Russia’s bombardment of his country’s cities and energy infrastructure had continued overnight.

“Ukraine has not carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries or the energy sector in general for the two days since the American president announced an energy ceasefire,” he said. “But Russia did not heed the American president. During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine.” He added that “direct or indirect support for Russia, slowing down assistance to Ukraine and making it harder to protect lives against ballistic missiles will certainly not help bring peace”. The US president claimed Russian counterpart Mr Putin, who triggered the conflict by launching the invasion back in 2022, wanted a peace deal more than Ukraine’s leader. Mr Trump insisted both men “have to get together and end that ridiculous war”.

His barb at Mr Zelenskyy followed a renewed spat between the pair after the US president announced the controversial diesel deal with Russia in a bid to bring down soaring domestic fuel costs ahead of critical stateside elections next month, which will decide control of Congress. Prices have spiked as a result of the US war with Iran, which has disrupted oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz waterway, but Mr Trump has increasingly sought to lay the blame on attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries. Speaking as he left the White House to travel to a campaign rally in Ohio on Monday, Mr Trump said: “All I know is that Zelenskyy and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war.” He added: “I think they want to make a deal, but they don’t know how. But we’re going to get them to make a deal.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (3rd L), Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (2nd L). Picture: SERGII VOLSKYI/Getty