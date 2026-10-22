The measures include equipping the RAF’s Chinook helicopters and A400M aircraft to fight fires and help crews battle blazes in hard-to-reach landscapes

With 14 consecutive incidents ongoing at one time and fire zones identified in more than 50 locations, Wales had to declare four major incidents in the summer of 2026. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Military planes and helicopters will be equipped to tackle wildfires, the Government has announced after a summer of “unrelenting” blazes amid hot, dry conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ahead of England’s first wildfire resilience summit on Friday, hosted by Andy Burnham, the Government has set out a series of measures to support “hero” frontline firefighters and make landscapes more resilient to catching fire. The measures include equipping the RAF’s Chinook helicopters and A400M aircraft to fight fires and help crews battle blazes in hard-to-reach landscapes such as remote moors and steep hillsides – providing the first military aerial firefighting capability based permanently in the UK. Frontline firefighters will get lightweight, wildfire-specific personal protective equipment, which is lighter and more breathable than the current kit designed for buildings so it can be worn for longer periods, backed by up to £45 million. Read more: August was joint hottest month 'ever recorded' amid summer of heatwaves, drought and wildfires Read more: Iran’s battered military could fuel terror threat to Britain as regime turns to sabotage and covert attacks, report warns

Wildfire in Blaenavon, South Wales in August. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS)

There are also measures to stop fires taking hold in the first place, including £25 million to restore dried-out peatlands in England so they hold more water and do not catch light, acting as natural firebreaks, as well as financial support for farmers to dig ponds and remove burnable materials in high-risk areas. The Government also said it would look at tougher restrictions or product bans to stop starting fires when the risk is high. The summit comes after one of the most severe summers for wildfires the UK has seen amid the hottest summer on record and widespread drought which left fields, parks and landscapes tinder-dry. In England and Wales, fire crews responded to 1,132 wildfires in the year up to August 16 – more than the total recorded in the whole of 2025 – with major blazes in places such as Dunwich Heath, Suffolk, and Stourbridge in the West Midlands, where 19 homes were destroyed.

The announcement comes after a summer of “unrelenting” blazes amid hot, dry conditions. Picture: PA

The situation became so severe an emergency alert was sent to people’s mobile phones across England and Wales on August 14, warning of a very high national wildfire risk. Earlier this week, the parliamentary Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee released a report warning wildfire is “part of our new reality” as climate change – mostly caused by burning fossil fuels – increases their frequency and severity. The committee’s MPs called for new firefighting planes, bans on disposable barbecues when the risks of fires are high and Australian-style public awareness campaigns to make activities that could lead to fires becoming “socially unacceptable”. Friday’s summit will see the Prime Minister meet fire chiefs, local leaders and experts, as well as businesses, to focus on preventing and responding to, and recovery from, future fires in England. The Government is also convening a meeting between UK and devolved governments to co-ordinate a nationwide wildfire response, after the summer, which also saw major blazes in the Cairngorms, Scotland, Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains and the Rhinogydd mountains in South Wales.

First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iowerth during a Fire resilience summit in Merthyr Tydfil. Picture: Welsh Government