Military aircraft to be equipped to fight wildfires following summer of 'unrelenting' blazes, ministers announce
The measures include equipping the RAF’s Chinook helicopters and A400M aircraft to fight fires and help crews battle blazes in hard-to-reach landscapes
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Military planes and helicopters will be equipped to tackle wildfires, the Government has announced after a summer of “unrelenting” blazes amid hot, dry conditions.
Listen to this article
Ahead of England’s first wildfire resilience summit on Friday, hosted by Andy Burnham, the Government has set out a series of measures to support “hero” frontline firefighters and make landscapes more resilient to catching fire.
The measures include equipping the RAF’s Chinook helicopters and A400M aircraft to fight fires and help crews battle blazes in hard-to-reach landscapes such as remote moors and steep hillsides – providing the first military aerial firefighting capability based permanently in the UK.
Frontline firefighters will get lightweight, wildfire-specific personal protective equipment, which is lighter and more breathable than the current kit designed for buildings so it can be worn for longer periods, backed by up to £45 million.
Read more: August was joint hottest month 'ever recorded' amid summer of heatwaves, drought and wildfires
Read more: Iran’s battered military could fuel terror threat to Britain as regime turns to sabotage and covert attacks, report warns
There are also measures to stop fires taking hold in the first place, including £25 million to restore dried-out peatlands in England so they hold more water and do not catch light, acting as natural firebreaks, as well as financial support for farmers to dig ponds and remove burnable materials in high-risk areas.
The Government also said it would look at tougher restrictions or product bans to stop starting fires when the risk is high.
The summit comes after one of the most severe summers for wildfires the UK has seen amid the hottest summer on record and widespread drought which left fields, parks and landscapes tinder-dry.
In England and Wales, fire crews responded to 1,132 wildfires in the year up to August 16 – more than the total recorded in the whole of 2025 – with major blazes in places such as Dunwich Heath, Suffolk, and Stourbridge in the West Midlands, where 19 homes were destroyed.
The situation became so severe an emergency alert was sent to people’s mobile phones across England and Wales on August 14, warning of a very high national wildfire risk.
Earlier this week, the parliamentary Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee released a report warning wildfire is “part of our new reality” as climate change – mostly caused by burning fossil fuels – increases their frequency and severity.
The committee’s MPs called for new firefighting planes, bans on disposable barbecues when the risks of fires are high and Australian-style public awareness campaigns to make activities that could lead to fires becoming “socially unacceptable”.
Friday’s summit will see the Prime Minister meet fire chiefs, local leaders and experts, as well as businesses, to focus on preventing and responding to, and recovery from, future fires in England.
The Government is also convening a meeting between UK and devolved governments to co-ordinate a nationwide wildfire response, after the summer, which also saw major blazes in the Cairngorms, Scotland, Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains and the Rhinogydd mountains in South Wales.
Mr Burnham said: “I stood in Stourbridge and watched families lose everything.
“I will never forget it. Our firefighters were heroes that day, but heroes shouldn’t have to fight with one hand tied behind their backs.
“Crews will now have the kit they need to stay safe and military aircraft will stand ready to help tackle wildfires from the sky.
“We cannot put people through another summer like this one.”
Communities Secretary Angela Rayner said: “The wildfires we’ve faced this year have been unrelenting, leaving a devastating impact on communities, homes and our precious countryside.
“We’ve heard loud and clear from communities, experts and emergency services that more needs to be done.
“That’s why we’re taking immediate action now while working across government and the sector to build a stronger, more resilient national response to wildfires for the future.”
Other measures to tackle wildfires include an AI unit to spot and fight fires faster, working with the Met Office on better wildfire forecasts to raise public awareness and developing England’s first wildfire action plan.