The Government is calling in help from the military to cut record driving test waiting times, with Defence Driving Examiners set to deliver thousands of extra tests over the next year.

Under plans announced today, 36 military examiners will be deployed one day a week across England, focusing on driving test centres with the longest queues.

The move, agreed between the Department for Transport and the Ministry of Defence, is expected to add up to 6,500 extra tests over the next 12 months.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the initiative was part of “decisive action” to get learners on the road faster after inheriting what she called an “enormous backlog” of test-ready drivers.

“Every learner should have an equal and fair opportunity to take a test,” she said. “We’re taking decisive action, and these new measures will deliver thousands of extra tests over the next year, helping learners get on the road sooner. This will ease pressure on the system, remove barriers to opportunity, and support economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.”

The military examiners – civilians employed by the Ministry of Defence – usually test service personnel on vehicles ranging from cars to fuel tankers and armoured carriers. Their skills will now be put to use for civilian testing, with the Armed Forces Ministry confirming the arrangement will not affect military operations.

Read more: NHS workers to get extra training to help veterans and military personnel, Wes Streeting announces

Read more: Learner drivers warned about fake offers of tests and driving lessons