The comments were made after NATO warned Europe must "prepare for scale of war our grandparents endured"

By Alex Storey

A senior military expert has agreed that Europe is at "serious risk" of war with Russia if the situation is "handled badly," following a stark warning made by NATO's chief.

General Sir Richard Barrons agreed that Europe is at "serious risk" of war if Russia "handled badly.". Picture: Alamy

Asked by Andrew if he agreed with the suggested threat made by Mr Rutte, General Barrons, co-author of the Strategic Defence Review, said: "I think this is serious. "I don't think it's necessarily the outcome, but it is a serious risk. "The SDR set out that we live in an era of state confrontation and potentially conflict. And for Europe, the issue today is Russia. "If Russia is handled well, there is no need for a war. If Russia is handled badly or there's miscalculation or an excess of ambition, yes, this could become a war in the way that our predecessors in the last century knew it." NATO chief Mr Rutte said Europe must be ready for war on the scale endured by "our grandparents or great-grandparents." The threats come as Russia told the UK it must disclose every member of the British armed forces currently active in Ukraine following the death of a soldier last week. General Barrons said: "I think the greater risk to the UK and other countries in Europe is to the resilience of our daily life.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, warned we must prepare for scale of war our grandparents endured.". Picture: Alamy