Several people have been killed with 19 missing following a large blast at US military explosives plant.

The explosion took place at 7.45am local time (1.45pm UK time) on Friday, with search and rescue teams currently combing for survivors at the Accurate Energetic Systems site in the US state of Tennessee.

A large emergency services is at the scene near the town of McEwan, with one first responder telling the Associated Press they could not enter the site initially due to continuing detonations.

It was reported that the explosion was heard from miles away including in neighbouring counties.