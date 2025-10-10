Several dead and others missing following huge blast at US military explosives plant
The search for survivors is ongoing following the explosion at the Tennessee plant which has left 19 people unaccounted for.
Several people have been killed with 19 missing following a large blast at US military explosives plant.
The explosion took place at 7.45am local time (1.45pm UK time) on Friday, with search and rescue teams currently combing for survivors at the Accurate Energetic Systems site in the US state of Tennessee.
A large emergency services is at the scene near the town of McEwan, with one first responder telling the Associated Press they could not enter the site initially due to continuing detonations.
It was reported that the explosion was heard from miles away including in neighbouring counties.
A before picture of the munitions plant prior to today's explosion in Tennessee.
Secondary explosions forced rescuers back from the site, according to Sheriffs from the Hickman County Sheriff's Office.
Humphreys County Sheriff, Chris Davis, called the explosion a "very devastating blast" that "encompassed one whole building."
"We do have several people at this time that’s unaccounted for," Sheriff Davis added.
"We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation. We do have some folks.
"We can confirm that we do have some that are deceased."
BREAKING: More than a dozen people are feared dead after a massive explosion at a bomb factory in Tennessee— Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 10, 2025
The blast occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant around 7;50 a.m. local time
Officials say at least 12 people are currently unaccounted for
Locals reported… pic.twitter.com/bQzNyIYVbg
