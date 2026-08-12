Two people are dead after a military helicopter crashed in a field in Central Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Apache helicopter from Fort Hood military installation crashed around 1:35 p.m. local time in Salado.

The two pilots on board were confirmed dead, according to Cliff Coleman, a spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews responded to a huge wildfire sparked by the helicopter crash.

The crash did not hit any structures.

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