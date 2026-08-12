Two dead after military helicopter crashes in Texas
Emergency crews responded to a huge wildfire sparked by the helicopter crash
Two people are dead after a military helicopter crashed in a field in Central Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
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The Apache helicopter from Fort Hood military installation crashed around 1:35 p.m. local time in Salado.
The two pilots on board were confirmed dead, according to Cliff Coleman, a spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to a huge wildfire sparked by the helicopter crash.
The crash did not hit any structures.
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“It crashed into a field, and you could tell it was a violent crash,” Cliff Coleman, a spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, said.
The AH-64 Apache attack helicopter was based at nearby Fort Hood.
“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general, said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.”
This is a breaking story. More to follow...