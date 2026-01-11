If a contract with the government is not secured immanently, the works will be forced to close and Leonardo will withdraw from the UK.

AgustaWestland AW101 heilicopter being tested at the Leonardo-Finmeccanica company’s assembly site in Yeovil, Somerset, which is under threat unless a government contract is confirmed immanently. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

At a time of increased global tension, the last military helicopter factory in the UK could close in as little as three months time, putting around 3,300 at risk.

The fate of the Westland factory, known as the “home of British helicopters”, depends on a crucial new contract by the government, it is understood. Italian company Leonardo, who own the Yeovil, Somerset factory, said they need an answer by the end of March. Without it, they will be forced to close and the company will withdraw from the UK, according to reports. For over a year, Leonardo has been the sole bidder for a £1 billion contract to deliver the Ministry of Defence’s new medium-sized helicopters programme - but are still awaiting confirmation Read more: Four dead and five injured after two-vehicle car crash in Bolton Read more: Andy Burnham 'agrees secret deal’ to run as MP amid rumours of Labour leadership challenge

Speaking in November, Chief executive Roberto Cingolani expressing frustration at the delays from the government. "We cannot subsidise Yeovil for ever. It is 14 years that we haven’t had any contract from the UK government. It’s getting difficult for us to keep this big plant alive without institutional collaboration. “Should this not happen, well, we should seriously consider why we keep a plant there." He added that a decision was expected by the end of 2025. However, following the end of the year without confirmation, management from Leonardo are believed to have delivered the government an ultimatum. Sovereign control over military helicopter production could be lost as global tensions rise, after Trump's military strike against Venezuela, threats to annex Greenland, and an escalation in commentary towards the Iranian regime. Westminster also remains in turmoil over defence spending after an investment plan - the first review of defence policy in 20 years - has been delayed until March. The review was originally planned for publication at the end of 2025.

