Last military helicopter factory in UK just ‘weeks from closure’
If a contract with the government is not secured immanently, the works will be forced to close and Leonardo will withdraw from the UK.
At a time of increased global tension, the last military helicopter factory in the UK could close in as little as three months time, putting around 3,300 at risk.
The fate of the Westland factory, known as the “home of British helicopters”, depends on a crucial new contract by the government, it is understood.
Italian company Leonardo, who own the Yeovil, Somerset factory, said they need an answer by the end of March.
Without it, they will be forced to close and the company will withdraw from the UK, according to reports.
For over a year, Leonardo has been the sole bidder for a £1 billion contract to deliver the Ministry of Defence’s new medium-sized helicopters programme - but are still awaiting confirmation
Speaking in November, Chief executive Roberto Cingolani expressing frustration at the delays from the government.
"We cannot subsidise Yeovil for ever. It is 14 years that we haven’t had any contract from the UK government. It’s getting difficult for us to keep this big plant alive without institutional collaboration.
“Should this not happen, well, we should seriously consider why we keep a plant there."
He added that a decision was expected by the end of 2025.
However, following the end of the year without confirmation, management from Leonardo are believed to have delivered the government an ultimatum.
Sovereign control over military helicopter production could be lost as global tensions rise, after Trump's military strike against Venezuela, threats to annex Greenland, and an escalation in commentary towards the Iranian regime.
Westminster also remains in turmoil over defence spending after an investment plan - the first review of defence policy in 20 years - has been delayed until March.
The review was originally planned for publication at the end of 2025.
Should Leonardo leave the UK, over 3,300 jobs in the Yeovil factory are expected to be lost.
Outside of Somerset, the factory is estimated to support around 10,000 jobs in the supply chain, and has facilities in Edinburgh, Bristol, Basildon, Lincoln, Luton, and Newcastle.
They employ around 8,500 people across the UK.
General secretary of the Unite union, Sharon Graham, said that the increase in the UK defence budget must be used to increase jobs, growth and "sovereign capability".
"Leonardo workers in Yeovil are looking over their shoulders wondering where the next order will come from while the government dithers and delays.
"This uncertainty must end by confirming the order for medium lift helicopters.”