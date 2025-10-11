Military horse that bolted through central London retires
Three of the horses that bolted went on to have roles in last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony
A military horse which bolted through central London after being startled by construction work has retired.
Listen to this article
Quaker, 15, was one of five from the Life Guards Squadron spooked by rubble dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia on April 24 last year.
Images of the frightened animals were broadcast worldwide.
Service personnel were thrown from their horses when the animals got loose. The horses smashed into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and caused a number of injuries.
Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of 10 minutes.
Read more: Horses that ran through streets of London covered in blood given roles in Trooping the Colour event following recovery
Read more: Army issues heartwarming update on Household Cavalry horses who ran through streets of London covered in blood
After receiving expert veterinary treatment and surgery, Quaker is now returning to The Horse Trust to enjoy his retirement in Buckinghamshire.
The Horse Trust sanctuary has cared for service horses for 139 years – accommodating 3,430 horse turnout days last year, including horses from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The Met.
It is currently the permanent retirement home for 32 former military working horses.
Louise Sandher-Jones, minister for veterans and people, said: “We have a commitment to all who serve our nation, including our much-loved service animals.
“Quaker’s well-deserved retirement comes after a stellar career in the Armed Forces and after a high-profile bolting incident, which captured the nation’s attention.
“This partnership with The Horse Trust also shows how the Army looks after its military working horses and will improve animal welfare.”
Lieutenant Colonel Mathew Woodard, commanding officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, said: “The partnership between the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The Horse Trust is a shining example of what can be achieved when tradition meets compassion.
“This initiative plays a crucial role in supporting long-term physical and psychological welfare, ensuring they return to duty refreshed and well-balanced.”
Three of the horses that bolted went on to have roles in last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Tennyson, Trojan and Vanquish took part in the King’s Birthday Parade after making “swift and successful” recoveries.
Vida and Quaker, the other two horses, were more seriously injured, and spent time recovering at the Horse Trust.