Three of the horses that bolted went on to have roles in last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony

Household Cavalry horse Quaker begins his retirement at The Horse Trust sanctuary in Princes Risborough. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A military horse which bolted through central London after being startled by construction work has retired.

Life Guard Squadron Leader Major Tom Stewart says goodbye to Household Cavalry horse Quaker. Picture: PA

After receiving expert veterinary treatment and surgery, Quaker is now returning to The Horse Trust to enjoy his retirement in Buckinghamshire. The Horse Trust sanctuary has cared for service horses for 139 years – accommodating 3,430 horse turnout days last year, including horses from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The Met. It is currently the permanent retirement home for 32 former military working horses. Louise Sandher-Jones, minister for veterans and people, said: “We have a commitment to all who serve our nation, including our much-loved service animals. “Quaker’s well-deserved retirement comes after a stellar career in the Armed Forces and after a high-profile bolting incident, which captured the nation’s attention. “This partnership with The Horse Trust also shows how the Army looks after its military working horses and will improve animal welfare.”

Household Cavalry horses Trojan (Black, left) and Vida (grey) on the loose bolting through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture: Alamy