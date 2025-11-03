Defence Secretary says the new service will “fulfil our promise to provide homes fit for heroes”.

The new Defence Housing Service, to be announced by Defence Secretary John Healey [pictured, left] on Monday, will take over management of service accommodation after years of complaints about poor quality homes. Picture: Alamy

By Press Association

Ministers are set to create a new quango to run military housing after concluding the Ministry of Defence was not up to the job.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new Defence Housing Service, to be announced by Defence Secretary John Healey on Monday, will take over management of service accommodation after years of complaints about poor quality homes. It will operate as an arm’s-length public body, with Mr Healey saying the new service would “deliver better value for the taxpayer and fulfil our promise to provide homes fit for heroes”. When created, it will be one of the largest publicly owned housing providers in the country. Sources said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had “not been very good” at operating service accommodation itself, and would be better able to focus on “core defence responsibilities” once housing was hived off to the new body. Read more: Defence secretary announces £9 billion upgrade to modernise military homes Read more: Army protects itself, not soldiers, says Jaysley Beck’s mother

The decision follows years of complaints about housing provided by the MoD. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged to reduce the number of quangos (quasi-autonomous non-governmental organisations) to improve accountability and cut back on bureaucracy. But defence sources said they had been allowed to create the new housing service as the MoD was still a “net reducer” of quangos, pointing to a “significant” consolidation of innovation bodies. The creation of the new body is part of a 10-year defence housing strategy, also launched on Monday, that will see £9 billion invested in service accommodation and 100,000 homes built on surplus MoD land. Mr Healey said: “Our British forces personnel and our veterans fulfil the ultimate public service. Our nation is rightly proud of them. And the very least they deserve is a decent home. “This new strategy will embed a ‘forces first’ approach that tells our forces, our veterans and their families: we are on your side." The “forces first” approach, announced at Labour’s party conference in September, will see military families given “first dibs” on new homes built on defence land. The strategy will also see almost all of the 47,700 military family homes, known as service family accommodation (SFA), either refurbished or replaced. It follows a decision earlier in the year to take 36,000 SFA homes back into public ownership, which the MoD said saves the taxpayer £600,000 per day. The MoD has also promised to carry out an “urgent review” of single living accommodation (SLA), which houses more than half of military personnel. Mr Healey has described the strategy as “the biggest renewal of armed forces housing in more than 50 years”. Military accommodation has been heavily criticised in recent years, with a Commons committee last year finding problems with maintenance and historic underinvestment leaving two-thirds of SFA housing “essentially no longer fit for purpose”.

ohn Healey, Defence Secretary, had already announced £9 billion upgrade to modernise military homes. Picture: Alamy