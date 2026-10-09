Richard Atkinson, interim chief of the All England Club, said the Championships were unlikely to see a repeat of the disruption witnessed at this year’s US Open

Interim chief, Richard Atkinson, said the Championships were unlikely to see a repeat of the disruption witnessed at this year’s US Open. Picture: Tony Farrugia/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Wimbledon bosses have warned that influencers hoping to bring ring lights and film TikToks into Centre Court could face swift intervention from military-trained security.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard Atkinson, the interim chief executive of the All England Club, said the Championships were unlikely to see a repeat of the disruption witnessed at this year’s US Open. At Flushing Meadows, influencers filming from a hospitality suite interrupted Naomi Osaka’s first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova, with a bright ring light and loud chatter forcing the chair umpire to call for quiet repeatedly. But Mr Atkinson said Wimbledon’s crowd, rules and security culture made southwest London a very different environment. Speaking at the Leaders Week conference at Stamford Bridge, he said: “If you’ve ever been to the US Open, it’s very New York City. It is mad, it is noisy, there’s all sorts of stuff going on. Read more: Wimbledon 'bans influencers' for 2027 after US Open farce Read more: World number one Jannik Sinner ends 2026 tennis season early due to knee injury

How as a grown man you aren’t embarrassed by this is beyond me. It’s time to ban influencers from sports. https://t.co/s9LC0oOaz4 pic.twitter.com/C8LEYQmPqg — Little Kevin 5, cpa (@pootsobotka) September 4, 2026

“It’s dead easy for someone who just bought a ticket to show up there with the ring lights and start broadcasting literally in the middle of the match. “If you try to do that at Wimbledon, I think you’d probably have some Royal Marine commando stopping you. We do have military there and they would like nothing more, I suspect, than to sort out some influencers.” The All England Club already bans items which could disrupt play, including lighting equipment. Mr Atkinson said the crowd itself also acts as a deterrent, describing Wimbledon as “self-policing” - with spectators unlikely to tolerate behaviour that distracts players. The US Open accredited more than 100 influencers this year, double the number invited in 2025.

Naomi Osaka in action against Anastasia Zakharova during a Women's Singles match on Day Two of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Simon Bruty/Getty

Speaking after the disruption at this year's US Open, Coco Gauff said: “I definitely think it’s cool to have a new demographic, and I definitely think it helps grow the sport. “But if you’re being invited to a red carpet, you wouldn’t show up in jeans." “I think it’s just follow the etiquette of the sport. That’s all," the world number four added.

The Wimbledon boss said military-trained security 'would love nothing more than to sort out some influencers'. Picture: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty