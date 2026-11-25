Military will struggle to meet defence investment goals, spending watchdog warns
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The Ministry of Defence cannot be certain it will deliver its defence investment plan in full as costs rise faster than funding, the spending watchdog has warned.
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The National Audit Office (NAO) said the department had "limited assurance" it could carry out the plan and lacked a detailed strategy for its final six years.
The watchdog also questioned whether the MoD could make £10.7 billion in planned efficiency savings over the next four years, saying it did not have sufficiently developed plans to deliver them.
The MoD believes the first four years of the plan are affordable, but the NAO said the conflict in the Middle East had already increased costs by £1 billion in 2026/27 and could affect later years.
The department also does not know how and when its budget will increase to meet the Government's commitment to Nato to spend 3.5% of GDP on defence by 2035, the report said.
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The MoD's procurement arm was already operating "unsustainably", the watchdog found. It warned that a build-up of undelivered projects after 2030 could put further pressure on the budget.
NAO head Gareth Davies said: "Much remains to be done to ensure the Defence Investment Plan can be delivered as intended."
The plan, which sets out how the UK will spend its defence budget, was published in July after a delay. It had originally been due in late 2025.
The delay followed a row over funding that saw then-Defence Secretary John Healey resign, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of failing to fund the plan properly.
The NAO said the MoD had "significantly" underestimated the plan's costs, leaving a £28.8 billion gap that required decisions from the top of government to resolve.
Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, said the gap was "no small funding error".
"This was a serious failure to accurately estimate costs, which ultimately had to be resolved at the highest level of government," he said.
"The MoD must now get a grip on its cost data to produce robust, realistic forecasts for the future."
The department also significantly reduced spending on training in an effort to close the gap. The NAO said the MoD acknowledged that the reductions would create "capability gaps or readiness reductions".
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge accused Labour of cutting the readiness of the armed forces when it should be increasing it.
Liberal Democrat defence spokesman James MacCleary called for the Government to adopt his party's proposal to issue £20 billion in defence bonds. He also said the procurement problems were the legacy of "years of spiralling costs and mismanagement" under the Conservatives.
An MoD spokesman said the plan would transform the armed forces and improve readiness, with nearly £300 billion invested in defence.
The spokesman added: "In just four months since the Dip, we have signed over 400 contracts worth over £4 billion, so Britain can meet the threats we face and keep our people safe."