The Ministry of Defence cannot be certain it will deliver its defence investment plan in full as costs rise faster than funding, the spending watchdog has warned. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Ministry of Defence cannot be certain it will deliver its defence investment plan in full as costs rise faster than funding, the spending watchdog has warned.

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The National Audit Office (NAO) said the department had "limited assurance" it could carry out the plan and lacked a detailed strategy for its final six years. The watchdog also questioned whether the MoD could make £10.7 billion in planned efficiency savings over the next four years, saying it did not have sufficiently developed plans to deliver them. The MoD believes the first four years of the plan are affordable, but the NAO said the conflict in the Middle East had already increased costs by £1 billion in 2026/27 and could affect later years. The department also does not know how and when its budget will increase to meet the Government's commitment to Nato to spend 3.5% of GDP on defence by 2035, the report said. Read More: MI5 warns of Russian arson threat to firms supplying Ukraine - as British defence bosses receive top-secret briefings Read More: Ed Miliband expels Myanmar defence attache after UN genocide ruling

The MoD believes the first four years of the plan are affordable, but the NAO said the conflict in the Middle East had already increased costs by £1 billion in 2026/27 and could affect later years. Picture: Bumble Dee/Alamy

The MoD's procurement arm was already operating "unsustainably", the watchdog found. It warned that a build-up of undelivered projects after 2030 could put further pressure on the budget. NAO head Gareth Davies said: "Much remains to be done to ensure the Defence Investment Plan can be delivered as intended." The plan, which sets out how the UK will spend its defence budget, was published in July after a delay. It had originally been due in late 2025. The delay followed a row over funding that saw then-Defence Secretary John Healey resign, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of failing to fund the plan properly. The NAO said the MoD had "significantly" underestimated the plan's costs, leaving a £28.8 billion gap that required decisions from the top of government to resolve. Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, said the gap was "no small funding error". "This was a serious failure to accurately estimate costs, which ultimately had to be resolved at the highest level of government," he said.