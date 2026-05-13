The court ruled Milka's manufacturer deceived customers by packaging the smaller bar in the same purple wrapping - while hiking the price by 40p

Shrinkflation - when manufacturers reduce the size of a product while keeping prices the same - is often used by manufacturers to deal with rising costs. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Milka "cheated" customers and "broke the law" after reducing the amount of chocolate but keeping the same wrapper, a court has ruled.

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A three-week German court case found the manufacturer of Milka's Alpine Milk bar misled customers following the "shrinkflation" move which saw a millimetre shaved off from the signature purple bar. Despite the bar's weight reducing from 100g to 90g the purple wrapping remained the same - while the price went up from €1.49 (£1.30) to €1.99 (£1.70). Manufacturer Mondelez said the lower weight was made clear on the packaging - but Hamburg's consumer protection office (VZHH), which brought the case, said keeping the same wrapper meant customers were being deceived. Read more: UK economy set for £35bn hit from Middle East energy crisis, think tank says Read more: Consumers told to avoid UK-caught cod as population plunges ‘dangerously low’

Poor harvests in West Africa have driven up global cocoa costs. Picture: Getty

Shrinkflation - when manufacturers reduce the size of a product while keeping prices the same - is often used by manufacturers to deal with rising costs. Chocolate prices have increased dramatically recently, rising by 14.6% in the year to August 2025, according to consumer group Which?. This is due to a global rise in the cost of cocoa following a poor harvest in West Africa. Bremen regional court ruled that the problem lay in the inconsistency between the contents of the smaller bar and the "visually conveyed expectation" of the product that customers were familiar with. The court said a "clear, understandable and easily perceptible notice on the wrapper was necessary" to remove the deception. The court said the verdict was significant because "there is a risk of repetition". Responding to the ruling - which is not yet legally binding - Mondelēz said it was "taking the decision of the court seriously" and would "look at it in detail now".

The court said a "clear, understandable and easily perceptible notice on the wrapper was necessary" to remove the deception. Picture: Getty