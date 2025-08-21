Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have announced they have adopted a baby together.

Brown, whose role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things made her a household name, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday evening.

In a post, the 21-year-old said: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

Brown married the son of legendary rock musician Jon Bon Jovi last May in a small, private ceremony.

