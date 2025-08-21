Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby through adoption with husband Jake Bongiovi
Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have announced they have adopted a baby together.
Listen to this article
Brown, whose role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things made her a household name, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday evening.
In a post, the 21-year-old said: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.
"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."
Brown married the son of legendary rock musician Jon Bon Jovi last May in a small, private ceremony.
Read more: Previously unreleased Beatles tracks to feature on new Anthology album marking 30 years of iconic collection
Read more: Experienced skydiver deliberately fell to her death from 15,500ft hours after her relationship ended
The ceremony was officiated by Millie’s Stranger Thing’s co-star Matthew Modine.
He said: "I have one of the licences to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great and Jake said it'd be a great idea.
"So I wrote the wedding vows, and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife."
Speaking last year, the actress revealed she nearly lost her engagement ring out of excitement when Jake proposed.
"He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets – like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," Millie told the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Jake threw himself so deep, the diver was like, 'You can't do that! Your ears! Literally, your brain will explode!'
"He throws himself. He does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."