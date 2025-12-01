Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out following reports she was allegedly bullied and harassed by her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour.

She added that it was "so nice" and "really exciting" to "come back together" with the final season of the hit show.

When asked why she felt it was necessary to show public unity with her on-screen dad following reports of the filing, Millie said: "I mean, we have always been united in that."

Earlier this year, the actress allegedly filed the claim before shooting began for the new season, with a source saying there were "pages and pages of accusations".

The 21-year-old has insisted she has a good relationship with Harbour despite reports she filed a harassment and bullying claim against him.

"It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of season two and three, where we’re both kind of butting heads, and she’s growing up, she’s trying to find her own voice, and he’s trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Harbour was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry from Stranger Things producers, Netflix, following the alleged complaint from the actress.

Millie reportedly had a representative with her throughout filming on set, according to the Daily Mail.

The outcome of the inquiry remains unknown, although reports claim it concluded there was no sexual misconduct.

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has said: "Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."

Director and executive producer Shawn Levy said: "You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.

"I’ve read a bunch of stories, and they range from wildly inaccurate to...there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock."

Season 5 of Stranger Things is now available to stream on Netflix.