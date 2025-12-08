Who is Millie Bobby Brown and why is she so influential to Gen Z?
British actress named as one of the UK's most influential figures by Generarion Z in poll
Millie Bobby Brown has been named as one of the UK's most internationally recognised and influential figures among Generation Z.
The actress was elected by those aged 13 to 28-year-olds alongside fellow film star Tom Holland as having the most overseas impact.
Bobby Brown, 21, took 23% of the vote, putting her second in the poll which was held by the British Council, the country's international organisation for cultural relations.
Holland placed top, with Tom Hardy third and Idris Elba fourth.
Briony Hanson, Director of Film at the British Council, said: "Film and television hold a uniquely strong place in Gen Z's cultural landscape."
Bobby Brown has been no stranger to the headlines in recent weeks, having filed a harassment claim against David Harbour, who plays her father in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
And she announced in August she had adopted a baby with her husband Jake Bongiovi.
Here we answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the actress.
What are Millie Bobby Brown’s films and TV shows?
Millie Bobby Brown is best known for playing Eleven / Jane Hopper in Stranger Things on Netflix, and has starred in 42 episodes since 2016.
She also played Lizzie in Modern Family, while her film credits include roles in Godzilla, The Electric State and Enola Holmes, the latter becoming one of the most seen films on Netfliux ever.
How old is Millie Bobby Brown?
Bobby Brown was born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, but moved with her British parents back to the UK, where they settled in Bournemouth.
Her parents are Kelly and Robert Brown, but her stage name ‘Bobby’ was taken from a variant on her middle name, Bonnie.
Who is Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown’s husband?
Having dated since 2021, Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in October 2024.
The pair started dating in June 2021 and went official at the 2022 Baftas - after Millie turned 18.
Bongiovi, 23, is also an actor and model. He met his now wife
Bongiovi’s parents are rocker Jon Bon Jovi, 59, and Dorothea Hurley, who met in 1980 and married in 1989 - his father’s surname is actually Bongiovi, and not the band name Bon Jovi.
What is Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth?
Bobby Brown has spoken about growing up with little money and said in May that she still stops in discount retailers.
However, according to CNBC, she was earning around $10 million per role as far back as 2019 due to her deal with Netflix. Despite this, she still reportedly uses her parents’ Netflix account!
Despite this, she was branded “entitled” after she complained about having to wait for restaurants.
Why did Millie Bobby Brown adopt?
The couple announced in August that they had welcomed their first child together via adoption, and shared the first picture in October.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” Bobby Brown said on social media.
According to Grazia, she has “always wanted a big family,” and does not see adopted children as being any less recognised than a baby she gave birth to.
She said: “For me, I don't see having your own child as really any different as adopting. My home is full of love for anyone or anything. And so, that is what we kind of stand by. The energy in our house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel comfortable.”
What connects Millie Bobby Brown and Drake?
In 2018, Bobby Brown starred in the music video for In My Feelings, by the Canadian rapper Drake, alongside a host of other celebrities. She was only 14 at the time, which led to some scrutiny around their friendship, although Drake, then 33, has hit back at any suggestions of impropriety with lines in a rap.
In the song Another Late Night, he rapped: “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’.”