Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse of adopted daughter in heartwarming family photo
The British actress announced in August she had adopted a baby with husband Jake Bongiovi
Actress Milly Bobby Brown has shared a photograph of her adopted baby girl for the first time.
Listen to this article
The Stranger Things star shared the snap on Instagram alongside her husband Jake Bongiovi.
The couple announced in August that they had welcomed their first child together via adoption but so far had not shared any photographs up until Thursday evening.
The 21-year-old posted a set of eight images including one showing the married couple holding the tot, whose hand could be seen.
Read more: Millie Bobby Brown announces adoption of baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi
Read more: Tears and terror: First trailer drops for final season of Stranger Things
The caption simply read: "My t swift October."
The actress announced she and Jake had welcomed their new arrival in August.
On social media she said: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.
"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."
Brown married the son of legendary rock musician Jon Bon Jovi last May in a small, private ceremony.
The ceremony was officiated by Millie's Stranger Thing’s co-star Matthew Modine.
The post was liked over 1.3million times and was quickly welcomed by her legion of fans.
One user wrote: "Fav post ever" while another commented: "Jake and you and the sweet baby girl."
Last year, the actress revealed she nearly lost her engagement ring out of excitement when Jake proposed.
"He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets – like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," Millie told the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Jake threw himself so deep, the diver was like, 'You can't do that! Your ears! Literally, your brain will explode!'
"He throws himself. He does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."