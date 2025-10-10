The British actress announced in August she had adopted a baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares the first picture of her adopted baby girl alongside husband Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Actress Milly Bobby Brown has shared a photograph of her adopted baby girl for the first time.

The Stranger Things star shared the snap on Instagram alongside her husband Jake Bongiovi. The couple announced in August that they had welcomed their first child together via adoption but so far had not shared any photographs up until Thursday evening. The 21-year-old posted a set of eight images including one showing the married couple holding the tot, whose hand could be seen. Read more: Millie Bobby Brown announces adoption of baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi Read more: Tears and terror: First trailer drops for final season of Stranger Things

The Stranger Things actress shared the snap on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The caption simply read: "My t swift October." The actress announced she and Jake had welcomed their new arrival in August. On social media she said: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." Brown married the son of legendary rock musician Jon Bon Jovi last May in a small, private ceremony. The ceremony was officiated by Millie's Stranger Thing’s co-star Matthew Modine.

The post was liked over 1.3million times and was quickly welcomed by her legion of fans. One user wrote: "Fav post ever" while another commented: "Jake and you and the sweet baby girl." Last year, the actress revealed she nearly lost her engagement ring out of excitement when Jake proposed.