The 22-year-old and her husband adopted their first child last year.

Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Enola Holmes 3". Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Millie Bobby Brown has shared the first photo of her second child, posting a photograph of the baby’s hand.

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Brown, 22, and her husband Jake Bongiovi – son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi – shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Hi little guy!” The post comes after media reports the couple welcomed their second child via adoption earlier this month. The photo shows four hands resting against Brown’s, who is wearing a diamond-encrusted ring bearing the word “Mom”. Brown and Bongiovi, who were married in 2024, announced in August last year they had adopted their first child, a daughter. Read more: Lena Dunham 'dizzy with joy' as she announces birth of first baby via surrogacy Read more: 'There won’t be any new Oasis music', says Noel Gallagher after tour announcement

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” Brown wrote on Instagram at the time. “And then there were 3.” The Stranger Things actress appeared to hint the couple had expanded their family again in a social media post on Thursday. In a post celebrating a family holiday to Italy’s Dolomites mountain range, Brown was seen carrying their daughter while Bongiovi walked beside them with a baby carrier strapped to his chest.