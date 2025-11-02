Millie Bobby Brown files harassment claim against on-screen dad, David Harbour
Millie Bobby Brown is accusing her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour of 'bullying and harassing' her on set
Actress Millie Bobby Brown has accused her on-screen father David Harbour of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the much anticipated fifth season of hit series, Stranger Things.
According to reports, the actress filed the harassment and bullying claim before shooting began for the upcoming season, with a source saying there were "pages and pages of accusations".
Harbour, 50, plays the actress' on-screen father, Jim Hopper, in the Netflix hit series.
The pair share significant screen time in the series, with the rocky father-daughter relationship a central theme.
Following the complaint from the actress, Harbour was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry from the series producers, Netflix.
The outcome of the inquiry remains unknown, although reports claim it concluded there was no sexual misconduct.
Following the accusations, the 21-year-old actress is believed to have had a representative with her throughout filming on set, according to reports in the Daily Mail.
As the ex-husband of singer Lily Allen, Harbour recently faced public backlash following the release of Allen's recent album West End Girl, which chronicled the downfall of their marriage.
Netflix is reportedly spending more than $400 million on the upcoming eight-episode series finale of Stranger Things.