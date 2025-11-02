Actress Millie Bobby Brown has accused her on-screen father David Harbour of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the much anticipated fifth season of hit series, Stranger Things.

According to reports, the actress filed the harassment and bullying claim before shooting began for the upcoming season, with a source saying there were "pages and pages of accusations".

Harbour, 50, plays the actress' on-screen father, Jim Hopper, in the Netflix hit series.

The pair share significant screen time in the series, with the rocky father-daughter relationship a central theme.

Following the complaint from the actress, Harbour was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry from the series producers, Netflix.

The outcome of the inquiry remains unknown, although reports claim it concluded there was no sexual misconduct.

