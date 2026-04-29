Upon announcing her retirement, Chelsea said she will be staying on as a trustee of the club’s foundation and will take up a new role as club ambassador.

During 12 years with the Blues, Bright has made 314 appearances and lifted 20 trophies and she ends her career as their longest-serving player.

The 32-year-old defender began her professional career with Doncaster Belles before joining Chelsea ahead of the 2015 season.

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Bright said: “Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I’m now ready to say goodbye to playing football. I’ve given all I can, and I never wanted to fight for any other badge.

“It is now time, and I’m ready to go into a new era. I’m always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way.”

Bright’s retirement from football comes after she called time on her international career in October 2025, finishing with 88 caps for England, having won the European Championship on home soil before skippering the Lionesses to the World Cup final the following year.

Last November, Bright surpassed Jordan Nobbs’ Women’s Super League appearance record of 210 games after featuring in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

While at Chelsea, the defender won eight WSL crowns, as well as winning six FA Cups and four League Cups, and was part of their treble-winning seasons in 2021 and 2025.

Chelsea confirmed a tribute will be paid to Bright during their final WSL match of this season against Manchester United on May 16 at Stamford Bridge.