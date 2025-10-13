Millie Bright has called time on an iconic England career by announcing her retirement from international football with immediate effect.

She also represented Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and was awarded an OBE last year for services to football.

The central defender won 88 caps for her country, most notably helping the Lionesses to win UEFA EURO 2022 before captaining them to runners-up spot at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Bright, who was also an integral part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of EURO 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, made her Lionesses debut in September 2016.

Having appeared at WU19 and WU23 level, she quickly established herself as a mainstay of the senior set-up culminating in the home EURO triumph in 2022.

The Chelsea captain withdrew from contention for the squad that retained the EURO last summer, identifying the mental and physical toll after another successful domestic season.

An integral figure in qualification for the finals in Switzerland, Bright has now taken the permanent decision to step back from England duty.

Explaining the decision on her podcast, she said: "The reality of the last decade wearing the Three Lions has surpassed even my wildest dreams. It's been beyond special for me and I wish it could last forever. However, in football all good things must come to an end and with that I have decided to retire from international football.

"For me personally, it's a decision I have taken to ensure I can commit fully to my club football and give Chelsea everything they need from me.

"I always want to leave an environment and team in a better place than I found it, so what better time to step aside and let the next generation of Lionesses come through after what they achieved this summer. I know they will go on to achieve even greater things in the years to come and I'll be their biggest fan.

"To all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends, family and of course the fans, thank you. Your belief and support have meant the world to me and is something I’ll forever cherish."

Bright, who scored six goals for her country, was given the armband for the 2023 World Cup in Australia with Leah Williamson absent through injury.

She captained the side as an ever-present for all seven matches at the finals, having also played every game in EURO 2022, leading by example on and off the pitch.