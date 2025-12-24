Trump pictured with Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Over a million new documents related to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been uncovered, the US Justice Department has said.

Taking to X, the US Justice Department said the documents were uncovered by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI. The DoJ said: "We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. "Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files." Read more: Trump urged to release remaining 700,000 Epstein files as DoJ claims information about president is 'fake'

Trump alongside Epstein in newly released photos. Picture: US House oversight committee

It comes as Donald Trump is being urged to release the all the remaining Epstein files being held by the US Department of Justice. The White House has been accused of breaking the law by failing to meet the deadline to publish all of its documents relating to the scandal. Democratic Senate minority leader chuck Schumer said the process has so far been "full of s***" and accused the department of becoming "Trump's shill." The DoJ was legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into Epstein public by midnight on December 19 following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

A participant holds a banner that reads 'Release the files now' during the press conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Picture: Getty

However, due to the scale of documents and the need to protect the identity of victims included in the documents, not all of the files have been released by the deadline. Mr Schumer said: "You're dribbling [the files] out, and you’re trying to be a cheerleader for Trump." Around 750,000 documents have been released so far but a further 700,000 remain, according to US news website Axios. This is excluding the one million seemingly discovered on Christmas Eve. It said a team of 200 people were working on redacting information in the files, meaning they could be published within the next week. It comes after the DoJ said its on X account on Tuesday that some of the information released online that morning contained "untrue and sensationalist" allegations about Mr Trump.

Epstein wrote that the president 'shares our love of your. nubile girls'. Picture: DOJ