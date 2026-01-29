There were 1,054,521 switches in total over 2025, marking the third year in a row that the figures have surpassed 1 million

By Alex Storey

More than a million people switched current accounts for the third time running in 2025, following a surge to hunt down new deals in the final months.

Some 41,450 customers were drawn to Nationwide Building Society between July and September with the addition of its £175 switching offer and yearly payments as part of its profit-sharing scheme. The final three months of 2025 was the busiest quarter, with 350,114 current account switches, according to data from the Current Account Switch Service (CASS). The service allows people to switch their current account automatically by having payments moved over to a new provider. Read more: Campaigners say renters 'simply can’t wait' until 2035 for decent homes Read more: Shop price inflation defies expectations to jump in January

Some people move their money outside of CASS, and so the figures provided do not include those switches. There were 1,054,521 in total over 2025 – the third year in a row that switches have topped one million. However, it is lower than the volumes recorded in 2023 and 2024, when higher interest rates were driving up savings rates in the market. Nationwide gained the highest number of customers switching to its current accounts between July and September, with CASS data reported three months in arrears. It was followed by Monzo and NatWest who added 9,934 and 8,731 respectively. On the other end of the scale, customers were switching away from banks including Santander, which lost almost 20,000 current accounts during the period. Also trailing behind were Halifax, with 17,341 switching away, and JP Morgan’s Chase, which lost 7,623 accounts.

