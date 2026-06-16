A wealthy banker arrested by police hunting the infamous ‘Putney Pusher’ jogger who shoved a pedestrian into the path of a bus has been re-arrested over drugs, police have said.

The suspect, 44, was detained yesterday at his west London home by police nine years after a woman was pushed into the bus’s path on Putney Bridge.

Police arrested him on suspicion of attempted GBH. Police said today that the man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs.

A Met police spokesman said: “On Monday, 15 June, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

“The arrest relates to an incident on 5 May 2017, where a woman was pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in Putney.

“Once in police custody, he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

“He has since been bailed pending further investigation in relation to all offences. Enquiries continue.”

The suspect is understood to be a banker and decorated former British Army officer with links to the House of Windsor.

The case garnered international headlines at the time. Police interviewed 50 men and arrested three suspects, including an American investment banker - who was able to prove that he was in the US at the time.

No-one was ever charged and the investigation was closed in 2018 before new information led to the latest arrest.