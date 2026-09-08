While in custody, the suspect was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B drugs found at his property

A man has been arrested in connection with the notorious 'Putney Pusher' case. Picture: Met Police

By Georgia Rowe

A multi-millionaire banker descended from royalty who was arrested by police hunting the 'Putney Pusher' has been released under investigation.

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The unnamed male suspect was detained at his £1.4million home in west London in June. His arrest came almost ten years after startling CCTV images showed a jogger shoving a female pedestrian into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge. While in custody, the suspect, 44, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B drugs found at his property, but was later bailed pending further investigations. It has now been revealed that the suspect has been released under investigation as detectives continue to probe the evidence. Read more: Police arrested millionaire banker in 'Putney Pusher' case after 'speaking to ex' Read more: Brave lifeboat workers targeted in campaign of online hate and intimidation by balaclava-clad anti-migrant protesters

As a result, the man is not subject to any bail conditions or required to return to a police station, but will be notified of the investigation’s outcome. The Putney Pusher incident took place on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017 during rush hour at around 7.40 am. A woman, 33, was walking southwards when the jogger approached her from the opposite direction. There was plenty of room on the footpath for him to skirt around her safely, but instead he forcefully shoved her onto the road - directly in the path of an incoming 430 bus going at 12mph. Only the quick reaction of bus driver Oliver Salbris meant the vehicle missed her head by inches. She survived and was largely unscathed. The jogger continued his run across Putney Bridge without so much as a backward glance. Footage of the horrifying incident went viral and garnered international headlines.

View across the River Thames by Bishops Park toward Putney Bridge. Picture: Alamy