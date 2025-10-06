Scratchcard millionaire, 39, was left fighting for life after spending three months partying with his fortune
Adam Lopez from Norwich almost died from a blood clot after partying hard using his new fortune
A builder who won £1million from a scratchcard was left fighting for life after spending three months partying using his new fortune.
Adam Lopez, 39, discovered he had become a millionaire in July after purchasing a ticket in a corner shop.
After being stunned by his new fortune, he embarked on a spree of hedonism for three months.
But his fun was brought to an abrupt end as he was rushed to hospital with a life-threatening blood clot on September 10.
The National Lottery winner from Norwich spent eight days clinging to life before he was saved by medics.
He told reporters: “I knew what I was doing was going to come to an end eventually, and it nearly came to an end in the worst possible way. It was a massive, massive wake-up call.”
He called the three-month fun an “absolute rollercoaster” following his win – adding that he had been “burning the candle at both ends”.
Describing his ordeal, Adam said: “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t breathe. I rang the ambulance, I got wheeled into the ambulance from my house and the biggest life-changing thing I had, was laying in the back of that ambulance and hearing the sirens.”
The former builder said he now regrets leaving his job – as he now no longer has a routine.
He added that he is no focussing on his recovery – which could last up to nine months.
When asked in the summer about his fortune, he said: “Once in the car I played the scratch card and when I saw the £1million, I didn’t know what to do with myself, so shoved the scratch card in the glovebox without even thinking”.
“I always thought I’d scream if I ever won big but when it actually happened, I was stunned into complete silence!”
He continued: “Seeing my balance go from £12.40 to £1,000,012.40 was a real ‘pinch me’ moment!”