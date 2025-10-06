A builder who won £1million from a scratchcard was left fighting for life after spending three months partying using his new fortune.

The National Lottery winner from Norwich spent eight days clinging to life before he was saved by medics.

But his fun was brought to an abrupt end as he was rushed to hospital with a life-threatening blood clot on September 10.

After being stunned by his new fortune, he embarked on a spree of hedonism for three months.

Adam Lopez, 39, discovered he had become a millionaire in July after purchasing a ticket in a corner shop.

He told reporters: “I knew what I was doing was going to come to an end eventually, and it nearly came to an end in the worst possible way. It was a massive, massive wake-up call.”

He called the three-month fun an “absolute rollercoaster” following his win – adding that he had been “burning the candle at both ends”.

Describing his ordeal, Adam said: “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t breathe. I rang the ambulance, I got wheeled into the ambulance from my house and the biggest life-changing thing I had, was laying in the back of that ambulance and hearing the sirens.”

The former builder said he now regrets leaving his job – as he now no longer has a routine.

He added that he is no focussing on his recovery – which could last up to nine months.

When asked in the summer about his fortune, he said: “Once in the car I played the scratch card and when I saw the £1million, I didn’t know what to do with myself, so shoved the scratch card in the glovebox without even thinking”.

“I always thought I’d scream if I ever won big but when it actually happened, I was stunned into complete silence!”

He continued: “Seeing my balance go from £12.40 to £1,000,012.40 was a real ‘pinch me’ moment!”