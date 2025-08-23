Temperatures could break records in parts of the UK this weekend.

There's a good chance Northern Ireland will beat the previous high of 23.8C seen during an August bank holiday.

In Wales, 26.5C is the number to beat in Wales - and forecasters say it's going to get warmer in the coming days.

From Bank Holiday Monday, 10 counties are expected to face scorching conditions, beating prior concerns that US Hurricane Erin would bring unseasonably wet weather.

The South East is set to be the main recipient of the highest temperatures, with regions including Sussex and London expected to hit 31C.

The peak in temperatures follows four previous heatwaves already recorded this summer. According to WXCharts, the counties expected to experience the hottest weather are Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Surrey, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Greater London.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gunderen, said temperatures “are generally on the rise through the weekend” and any rain will probably be “fairly short-lived and is unlikely to be heavy”.