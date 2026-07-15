Treasury officials have reportedly told the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government's fiscal forecaster, that proposals for the state retirement threshold to rise to 68 will be brought forward.

The new state pension age, which is set to rise from 66 to 67, is being brought forward. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Millions of people across the UK will be forced to work longer under new proposals that will see a rise in the UK retirement age brought forward.

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Treasury officials have reportedly told the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government's fiscal forecaster, that proposals for the state retirement threshold to rise to 68 will be brought forward. According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the state pension age will change for anyone born after April 6, 1977, forcing around five million people to work a year longer. Currently, the retirement age for those in the UK is increasing from 66 to 67, a transition that's taking place gradually over the course of two years, between April 2026 and 2028. It comes after ministers launched a review of the state pension age in a bid to fill the government's multi-billion-pound black hole, with the review helmed by Suzy Morrissey, deputy director of the Pensions Policy Institute. Read more: Police 'considering left-wing motive' in Ann Widdecombe murder probe Read more: Man dressed as fox pulls out of Clacton by-election because it’s become a ‘circus’

Caxton House, Department for Work and Pensions in Westminster, London England United Kingdom UK. Picture: Alamy

However, the new proposals being brought forward will see the state pension age gradually rise to 68 between April 2044 and April 2046. According to The Times, the “current policy” will see an increase in the retirement age brought forward by at least seven years, to 2037. Those set to be affected by the rise are currently aged between 49 and 55, with the rise ultimately costing individuals around £12,500. Such a rise would save the government £6 billion a year from 2037 compared to the current timeline. The OBR told the outlet: "We assume that the state pension rises to 68 in 2037-39. "The Treasury has confirmed to us that this is the government’s current policy position, rather than the legislated increase set in the Pensions Act 2007.”