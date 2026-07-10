Millions more people will be banned from using hosepipes as officials warn that drought conditions are increasingly likely while the nation swelters in another lengthy heatwave.

Anglian Water warned on Friday that a hosepipe ban would be in place for its more than five million customers in the East of England.

The risk of drought conditions in some parts of the country is becoming increasingly likely, UK officials recently warned, prompting authorities to keep a close watch on East Anglia, Devon and Cornwall, as water desperately tries to manage increasingly scarce resources.

Thursday saw another record-breaking day of heat, as the UK marked its eighth day at or above 34C in one calendar year, smashing the previous high of seven days, set in the summers of 1976 and 2020.

Customers will not be allowed to use hosepipes for watering gardens, washing cars or filling swimming and paddling pools from 1am on Saturday, but the utility has asked that people “live within the spirit of these restrictions immediately”.

Dr Geoff Darch, head of strategic asset planning for Anglian Water, said: “This year has been exceptionally hot and dry, and we’re already into the third heatwave of the summer.

“Every day of sustained hot weather increases the challenge of balancing supply and demand, and we are now at the point where we need to ask customers to help by hanging up the hosepipe, letting lawns go brown, cars go dirty and using water even more wisely to help protect the environment and ensure water remains available for all customers.”

Cambridge Water announced a temporary hosepipe ban for its 350,000 customers, marking the first time in three decades it has introduced such a restriction.

In a notice on Thursday afternoon, the company said its teams are working around the clock to maintain supplies, but local water resources “are now under significant pressure” with demand reaching record levels after low rainfall.

South East Water introduced a ban on July 3 for areas of Kent, including those in Ashford, Canterbury, Faversham, Maidstone, Sevenoaks, Snodland, Tenterden and Tunbridge Wells.

Hosepipe restrictions are also set to come into force for about one million Southern Water customers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on Friday.