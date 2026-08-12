For Londoners the eclipse will begin just after 6pm and reach 90% coverage from 7.12

In some parts of the UK the eclipse is already underway, with parts of the sun already concealed in Sheffield. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Brits up and down the country are gathering to watch the skies as a once-in-a-generation solar eclipse approaches the UK.

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A couple from France try out their solar eclipse glasses in Greenwich Park as the countdown to the partial solar eclipse begins. Picture: Getty

Crowds gather on Telegraph Hill, south London. Picture: LBC

Partial Solar Eclipse Visible From UK. Picture: Getty

After this, the Moon will begin to move away from the Sun with the eclipse officially ending at 20:06pm. It comes as hundreds of people have queued up in a bid to get their hands on £10 glasses to watch the solar eclipse safely. Videos posted on social media show queues of hundreds of people waiting outside shops in London and elsewhere in the country - with some people saying they had waiting as long as five and a half hours. At the 24-hour Am2Pm convenience store on Whitechapel High Street in east London a queue of several hundred people snaked down streets for hundreds of metres.

Where are the best places in London to watch the solar eclipse? With the weather forecast set to be clear, the main thing is to find a nice open space where your view of the Sun won't be obstructed.Recommended viewing spots in London include: Greenwich Park - free around the park but also the Royal Observatory is hosting a dedicated session.

Primrose Hill

Telegraph Hill

Crystal Palace

Parliament Hill Those wishing to watch the partial eclipse are advised to do so safely with ISO-certified glasses or by making pinhole projectors.

One individual who joined the queue posted online that they had waited for over five hours to get a pair of the glasses. They wrote: "waited for 5.5hrs, made some new friends, watched some fights, saw a police chase. Overall 9/10 experience. "Was told that Royal Observatory and Maritime museum are completely sold out, there’s a spot in Spitalfields that should have some tomorrow at an unknown time, but am2pm had 15k from 11pm and theyre open all night. Stay safe out there!" Convenience stores, national parks and the Royal Greenwich Observatory have all exhausted their glasses supplies ahead of the eclipse, which will be the country’s fullest for the next 54 years. The Royal Greenwich Observatory said it had sold approximately 15,000 pairs of eclipse glasses, a sellout, in the last month. John Lewis said colander sales have increased nearly 40% compared to last year, as Nasa recommends the kitchen item as a way to watch the eclipse by viewing the shadows it casts on the ground.

People gather outside the Royal Observatory Greenwich, London, ahead of the solar eclipse. Picture: PA