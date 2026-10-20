Millions of Revolut and Lloyds customers hit by major outage
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Millions of Revolut and Lloyds customers have been left unable to access their money or use their bank cards after a system failure.
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Users of the banks have reported being unable to make some payments or access funds via the app on Tuesday morning.
Revolut has said they are aware of the issues and are working to fix them.
A statement shared by Revolut said: "We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services.
"We can confirm that all our customers’ money and data are safe.
"We’ve been working to fix the issue since it was identified this morning and apologise to anyone affected and for any inconvenience caused."
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A page on the company's website showed a range of services were "partially unavailable", including card payments, transfers, ATM withdrawals and customer support services.
Lloyds customers have taken to social media to report problems accessing their online banking.
One user wrote on X: "So both Revolut and Lloyds are down meaning I now have ZERO access to my own money! And this is why the world of banking should not go cashless folks!"
Another said: "Trying to get to work and Revolut is acting upppppppp. Lloyds too."
This is a developing story. More to follow.
LBC has contacted Lloyds for comment.