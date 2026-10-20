Millions of Revolut and Lloyds customers have been left unable to access their money or use their bank cards after a system failure.

Users of the banks have reported being unable to make some payments or access funds via the app on Tuesday morning.

Revolut has said they are aware of the issues and are working to fix them.

A statement shared by Revolut said: "We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services.

"We can confirm that all our customers’ money and data are safe.

"We’ve been working to fix the issue since it was identified this morning and apologise to anyone affected and for any inconvenience caused."

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