The pope, who is originally from North America but spent 20 years living in Peru, declared the country his "homeland"

A record crowd of 3 million lined Lima's streets. Picture: REUTERS

By Issy Clarke

Millions of people gathered to greet Pope Leo as he arrived in Peru, as the US-born pontiff labelled the South American nation his "homeland".

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Pilgrims, families and church groups packed much of Lima's historic centre. Picture: Reuters

Speaking in front of Peru's President Keiko Fujimori, Leo said his return holds a “very special meaning” for him. Picture: Reuters

In a speech on arrival in the country on Wednesday, amid a record crowd of 3 million on Lima's streets, the pope declared to wide applause at the Gran Teatro Nacional that he considered Peru his homeland. Leo is on one of the most intense foreign tours organized for a Catholic pope in decades, which started less than a month after he underwent surgery for lung cancer. The pope has seemed in good form throughout the trip, leading about five public events a day and giving long speeches in a firm, clear voice. He has six events on Thursday, including a speech on the country's future and a prayer vigil with young people in the national soccer stadium.

The pope has seemed in good form throughout the trip, leading about five public events a day and giving long speeches in a firm, clear voice. Picture: REUTERS