Millions turn out in record crowd for Pope Leo as he calls Peru his homeland in emotional visit
The pope, who is originally from North America but spent 20 years living in Peru, declared the country his "homeland"
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Millions of people gathered to greet Pope Leo as he arrived in Peru, as the US-born pontiff labelled the South American nation his "homeland".
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Some 3 million people turned out to greet Pope Leo, who spent 20 years in Peru as a missionary, as he embarked a return to the country where he lived for two decades.
Pilgrims, families and church groups packed much of Lima's historic centre, which effectively shut down as people lined streets for miles, pressing against police and security barriers as Leo toured in an open-air popemobile.
Leo is on the final and most personal leg of a three-country tour of South America.
Originally from Chicago, the pope spent about 20 years as a missionary and bishop in Peru and holds US and Peruvian citizenship.
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In a speech on arrival in the country on Wednesday, amid a record crowd of 3 million on Lima's streets, the pope declared to wide applause at the Gran Teatro Nacional that he considered Peru his homeland.
Leo is on one of the most intense foreign tours organized for a Catholic pope in decades, which started less than a month after he underwent surgery for lung cancer.
The pope has seemed in good form throughout the trip, leading about five public events a day and giving long speeches in a firm, clear voice.
He has six events on Thursday, including a speech on the country's future and a prayer vigil with young people in the national soccer stadium.
Speaking in front of Peru's President Keiko Fujimori, Leo said his return holds a “very special meaning” for him.
“That is why I can tell you, with deep gratitude, that I am also returning to my homeland,” he said.
He praised Peruvians for making him “feel like one of their own” and sharing with him “some good ceviche,” a traditional Peruvian fish dish.
On Friday, Leo is due to travel to the northern city of Chiclayo, where he served as bishop from 2015 to 2023, before continuing over the weekend to Cusco, in the Andes Mountains, and the Amazonian city of Pucallpa.