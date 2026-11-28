As part of the plans, water voles will be re-introduced to the wild in Surrey

The River Wey in Surrey which is set to benefit from new funding. Picture: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Millions of pounds raised through fines imposed on water companies are set to fund hundreds of community projects including bolstering flood defences and releasing voles back into the wild.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over £11 million will be shared from the Water Environment Improvement Fund, which will be aimed at improving more than 1,300km of rivers. The 300 local schemes across England include releasing water voles back into the wild in the River Wey, Surrey as well as creating flood defences in the River Tyne, and helping eels and salmon swim upstream in Gloucestershire. Almost £6 million of the funding will come from fines issued to water companies who were found to have polluted rivers. Regional water councils, announced recently, will aim to bring water companies face to face with the communities they serve and, following the Water Bill, will be written into law. Read more: Princess of Wales describes cancer as a 'lonely road' as she opens up on her experiences with group of survivors Read more: Downing Street says no evidence that 'malicious actor' is targeting other Government departments

Water voles are set to be released back into the River Wey as part of the new funding. Picture: Bill Coster/Alamy

Environment Secretary, Dame Angela Eagle said: "For too long, water companies have got away with polluting our environment, but now the polluter will pay. "The water system has failed people and nature, and we are determined to put that right. "We are overhauling the system to make sure it works for local communities, and this funding means money from fines goes straight back into restoring the rivers and waterways they care about." The projects will also create or restore more than 800 hectares of natural habitat, which the government says will benefit nature, reduce flood risk and give communities "cleaner, healthier natural places to enjoy".

Environment Secretary, Dame Angela Eagle said "now the polluter will pay". Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy

The National Trust will receive £49,000 for its Wey Water Vole Recovery project to introduce water voles, following more than three years of preparation across the 87-mile catchment. The Severn Vale Catchment Partnership will also receive £60,000 for its Wilder Frome project to tackle barriers on the River Frome in Gloucestershire so that eels and salmon can move freely. In Newcastle, a new salt marsh will take shape on the banks of the River Tyne to help defend against flooding.

David Elliott, National Trust Countryside Manager for the South Downs West, said: "Nature wins when we work together. "We’re delighted to be leading this huge community effort to bring water voles back to the River Wey - from the South Downs to the Thames - where they were locally extinct. "It's an ambitious nature programme by the National Trust, Environment Agency, River Wey Trust and South East Rivers Trust, with a breeding programme by Derek Gow Consultancy."