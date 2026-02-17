The Lunar New Year, which coincides with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, is a 15-day festival held between 21 January and 20 February every year.

Lion dancers perform at Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Beijing. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Millions of people have welcomed the Year of the Fire Horse at the start of the Lunar New Year with prayers, fireworks and festivities.

The activities ushered in the Year of the Horse, one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, succeeding the Year of the Snake. The Lunar New Year, which is the most important annual holiday in China and some other East Asian nations, is celebrated outside the region, too. As every year, China celebrated the Lunar New Year with a TV show, and humanoid robots were a central part of the performance on Monday night. One of the highlights of the CCTV Spring Festival gala was a martial arts performance by children and robots. For several minutes, humanoids from Unitree Robotics showed different sequences and even brandished swords.

A performer breathes fire during Lunar New Year celebrations at Binondo district, considered the world's oldest Chinatown, on February 17, 2026 in Manila. Picture: Getty

Incense smoke wafted into the air at a temple in Hong Kong, where people line up every year to make wishes for the new year at midnight. Holding up a cluster of incense sticks, many bowed their heads several times before placing the sticks in containers placed in front of a temple hall. Entertainers in Vietnam sang at an outdoor countdown event before multiple fireworks shows at several cities in the Southeast Asian nation, where the festival is called Tet.

The Lunar New Year begins as Vietnam celebrates Tet, with this year marking the Year of the Horse, as seen in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Picture: Getty

Light shows lit up bridges and skyscrapers, while fireworks went off and crowds clapped in rhythm to live pop music performances. In Moscow, people sampled Chinese cuisine from stalls and strolled along snowy streets decorated with red lanterns and dragons as two weeks of events got underway on Monday. The solemn peal of a temple bell rang out 108 times - an auspicious number - as people flocked to the Baoan Temple in Taipei on Tuesday morning.

People burn incense as they pray at the Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Beijing. Picture: Getty