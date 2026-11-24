Millwall handed partial stadium closure for ‘discriminatory chanting’ from fans
Millwall said in a statement that "ableist and homophobic chanting" has no place in society.
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Millwall have been punished with a partial stadium closure after being found guilty of discriminatory chanting from supporters.
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The club will play against Sheffield United on December 8 with a reduced capacity at The Den after a regulatory commission proved two charges of discrimination relating to disability and sexual orientation during January’s fixture with Charlton.
Four blocks of the Dockers Stand will be closed for the visit of the Blades.
They have another partial stadium closure suspended until the end of next season, have been fined £70,000 and had an extended FA Action Plan applied.
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A club statement read: “Both chants are discriminatory and offensive, and the club condemns them in the strongest possible terms.
“Ableist and homophobic chanting, as well as any other form of discriminatory chanting, has no place in football or society.
“Any individual identified as engaging in such abuse will face the consequences.
“The club will continue the significant work already achieved under its dedicated anti-discrimination campaign, ‘All ’Wall’, while continuously reviewing and enhancing best practice to ensure The Den is always a welcoming environment.”
Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out said it “welcomes greater accountability for discriminatory mass chanting and supports greater collaboration between clubs and governing bodies to tackle this serious issue”.
It added: “Last season, we received a record number of mass chanting reports across football, including racist, sexist and misogynistic, homophobic, ableist and faith-based abuse. This is why we’re conducting further research and campaigning to show its impact on communities and ensure more consistent action from clubs and authorities.
“Education has a key role here, both for fans, so that they know the impact and consequences of discriminatory chanting, and clubs, so they can proactively help to reduce its prevalence. We stand ready to support football in helping eradicate this problem.”