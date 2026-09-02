The Controversial right-wing British commentator said he did not understand “the physical reality of how institutionalised the brutality is in America” until he was detained by US immigration officials.

By Flaminia Luck

Controversial right-wing British commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has said he did not understand “the physical reality of how institutionalised the brutality is in America” until he was detained by US immigration officials.

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Mr Yiannopoulos was returned to the UK on Friday after being arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana on Thursday having failed to appear at an immigration hearing. He has referred to himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet”, championed alt-right talking points on feminism, Islam and immigrants – and been especially supportive of US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. In his first interview since being deported, Mr Yiannopoulos told Piers Morgan Uncensored: “I don’t think I’ve ever been frightened like that before.” He added: “I didn’t really understand the physical reality of how institutionalised the brutality is in America. The manner in which they arrest you. “They put you in manacles, your hands, your feet, chained together. Everybody is arrested like an MS-13 gang member. And it hurts a lot more than it looks like on television. “I was put from a detention facility to a correctional facility, every three hours, they were sort of trying to keep ahead of my lawyers… no-one would tell me anything. “I mean, I know it’s designed to be like that, but it was humiliating and it was disorientating all the rest of it, it was physically degrading. It was frightening.”

President Donald Trump . Picture: Alamy

Mr Yiannopoulos said he is now “ashamed” of having supported Mr Trump, characterising the administration as “ugly, warmongering, whole mentally ill heap of crazy – with some of the most unstable and lunatic people, seemingly directing the president’s actions”. He added: “If I had any clue that anything remotely like this was even possible, I would never have got involved in supporting Trump in the first place and I’m very ashamed that I did.” Mr Yiannopoulos told the programme that he has “a big mouth” but has never been in trouble with the police and does not break the law. “I’m not a violent person. I’m not a thief and I’m very careful about my paperwork,” he said.

Milo Yiannopoulos Holds Press Conference To Discuss Controversy Over Statements. Picture: Getty