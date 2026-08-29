The right-wing provocateur was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana on August 22 after failing to appear at an immigration hearing.

Yiannopoulos has referred to himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet” and has championed alt-right talking points on feminism, Islam and immigrants. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

British right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been deported to the UK after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

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Yiannopoulos, 41, was deported on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed on Saturday. The deportation came a day after the commentator was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana on August 22 after failing to appear at an immigration hearing. A spokesperson for DHS said: “He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.” Yiannopoulos has referred to himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet” and has championed alt-right talking points on feminism, Islam and immigrants. Read more: British right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE Read more: Police release CCTV of man in connection with rape of woman in Covent Garden

Yiannopoulos in 2017. Picture: Alamy

He has been especially supportive of US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. “Zero immigration for the next 20 years. No ifs, no buts,” Mr Yiannopoulos wrote on X last year. Immigration officials noted that Mr Yiannopoulos initially arrived legally in the US in 2019 and referred to him as an “illegal alien”.