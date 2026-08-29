British right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by US immigration officials, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed.

Mr Yiannopoulos was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana on August 22 after failing to appear at an immigration hearing.

A spokesperson for DHS said: “He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.”

He has referred to himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet” and has championed alt-right talking points on feminism, Islam and immigrants.

He has been especially supportive of US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“Zero immigration for the next 20 years. No ifs, no buts,” Mr Yiannopoulos wrote on X last year.

Immigration officials noted that Mr Yiannopoulos initially arrived legally in the US in 2019 and referred to him as an “illegal alien”.