The 11,000 carat ruby is believed to be the second-largest by weight ever discovered in Myanmar

The rare gem was scrutinised by the Myanmar president in his office. Picture: Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP

By Issy Clarke

Miners in Myanmar have discovered a rare ruby weighing almost five pounds believed to be the second heaviest ever discovered in the country.

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The war-torn country produces up to 90% of the world's rubies, mainly from the gem-mining heartlands of Mogok and Mong Hsu. The 11,000 carat ruby, unearthed in April near the town of Mogok, weighs around 2.2 kilograms, or 4.8 pounds and is believed to be the second-largest by weight ever discovered in Myanmar. It was discovered in April, according to a report by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar. Read more: Trump hands over first batch of UFO files for review to allow US public to 'decide for themselves' Read more: Foreign Secretary warns of ‘deepening crisis’ in Myanmar five years on from coup

The rare gem was discovered in the Myanmar gem-mining heartland of Mogok. Picture: Getty

Although the ruby is half the weight of a 21,450-carat gem found in 1996 - which weighted 4.29gk or 9.45lbs - it is thought to be more valuable because of its colour and quality. It is described as being of a purplish red colour, semi-transparent and possessing a highly reflective surface. The gem-mining industry is extremely lucrative for Myanmar's government - however human rights groups have urged jewellers to stop buying gems sourced from the war ravaged country because the trade has bankrolled military governments over several decades. The country has a new apparently civilian government installed this year. However human rights organisations have condemned the 'sham' elections which brought President Min Aung Hlaing, the army head who led the most recent military takeover in 2021, to power.

Myanmar produces 90% of the world's rubies. Picture: Getty