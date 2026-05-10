Miners discover rare ruby weighing nearly five pounds in Myanmar
The 11,000 carat ruby is believed to be the second-largest by weight ever discovered in Myanmar
Miners in Myanmar have discovered a rare ruby weighing almost five pounds believed to be the second heaviest ever discovered in the country.
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The war-torn country produces up to 90% of the world's rubies, mainly from the gem-mining heartlands of Mogok and Mong Hsu.
The 11,000 carat ruby, unearthed in April near the town of Mogok, weighs around 2.2 kilograms, or 4.8 pounds and is believed to be the second-largest by weight ever discovered in Myanmar.
It was discovered in April, according to a report by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar.
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Although the ruby is half the weight of a 21,450-carat gem found in 1996 - which weighted 4.29gk or 9.45lbs - it is thought to be more valuable because of its colour and quality.
It is described as being of a purplish red colour, semi-transparent and possessing a highly reflective surface.
The gem-mining industry is extremely lucrative for Myanmar's government - however human rights groups have urged jewellers to stop buying gems sourced from the war ravaged country because the trade has bankrolled military governments over several decades.
The country has a new apparently civilian government installed this year.
However human rights organisations have condemned the 'sham' elections which brought President Min Aung Hlaing, the army head who led the most recent military takeover in 2021, to power.
In February, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper gave a statement five years on from the military coup in which she reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting the people of Myanmar.
She said: “Five years on from the military’s coup, the people of Myanmar face a deepening crisis.
“By overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, the will of the people was overturned and their political freedom taken away.
Britain has supported more than 1.4 million people with humanitarian aid in the last year alone, the Foreign Secretary said, as well as 1.3 million with health services.
She added: “Yet conditions on the ground remain dire. Half of Myanmar’s children are now out of school, while women and girls face persistent violence.
“Crimes that affect us in the UK, like drug production and cyber scams, have flourished.
“The recent military-run elections were neither free nor fair.
“For the aspirations of the Myanmar people to be met, there is much that still needs to be done."