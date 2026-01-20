The British government has launched a consultation into a proposed ban on children under 16 being able to use social media.

The UK is looking to make schools more of a phone-free space by potentially following Australia's lead, with Canberra voting through a first-of-its-kind ban in December.

Downing Street has said it is looking at copying the policy to protect children online and raise the digital age of consent, which is currently 13.

Britain's Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza told LBC that the Online Safety Act could be strengthened to stop youngsters accessing porn and violence.

"If we look at this country, I've done nationally representative surveys to show that a quarter of eight-year-olds have seen deeply degrading pornography, have seen terrible violence, beheadings, suicides online,” she told Andrew Marr.

"I call the tech companies in and social media companies regularly and ask them what they're doing to stop this. They give me worthy words, but no action.”

She called on the UK to follow the example of Australia, which has now banned under-16s from accessing social media apps, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

Britain introduced the Online Safety Bill in July which means that children will have to prove their age to access the most harmful material on social media and other sites.

Dame Rachel added: "Now we have the new... Online Safety [Act]. It's six months in. I will be doing a piece of work at the end of the first year to see if it's made any difference at all.”

But what are the minimum ages in the UK to access social media sites?