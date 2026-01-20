How old you need to be to use each social media site in UK
Government considering bringing in social media ban for under-16s in UK
The British government has launched a consultation into a proposed ban on children under 16 being able to use social media.
Listen to this article
The UK is looking to make schools more of a phone-free space by potentially following Australia's lead, with Canberra voting through a first-of-its-kind ban in December.
Downing Street has said it is looking at copying the policy to protect children online and raise the digital age of consent, which is currently 13.
Britain's Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza told LBC that the Online Safety Act could be strengthened to stop youngsters accessing porn and violence.
"If we look at this country, I've done nationally representative surveys to show that a quarter of eight-year-olds have seen deeply degrading pornography, have seen terrible violence, beheadings, suicides online,” she told Andrew Marr.
"I call the tech companies in and social media companies regularly and ask them what they're doing to stop this. They give me worthy words, but no action.”
She called on the UK to follow the example of Australia, which has now banned under-16s from accessing social media apps, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and Snapchat.
Britain introduced the Online Safety Bill in July which means that children will have to prove their age to access the most harmful material on social media and other sites.
Dame Rachel added: "Now we have the new... Online Safety [Act]. It's six months in. I will be doing a piece of work at the end of the first year to see if it's made any difference at all.”
But what are the minimum ages in the UK to access social media sites?
Instagram / Facebook
Facebook requires everyone to be at least 13 years old before they can create an account, as does Instagram and WhatsApp with all the apps being controlled by Meta.
This rule is across the board, apart from South Korea, Spain and Quebec, Canada, where the minimum age for users is 14.
TikTok
TikTok requires its users to be at least 13 years old, although when downloading the app it does say that it can be obtained from age 12 with parents’ permission.
All accounts created by 13-16-year-olds are set to private by default, according to the NSPCC.
Twitter (X)
Users must be 13 to create a Twitter account, although there may be age checks in place for users to prove they are 18 before viewing some content.
“For minors under the age of 18 who sign up for X in the UK, we have measures in place to make sure their experience using the platform is safe and secure,” the site’s guidance states.
YouTube
Anyone can watch YouTube videos but to make an account you must be 13-years-old.
Children under 13 can sign up for a YouTube Kids account, with restricted videos.
SnapChat
The minimum age to use SnapChat in the UK is 13, although adults cannot add anyone on the platform who is 17 or younger, unless they have mutual friends.
Users also cannot chat unless they are friends on SnapChat.